Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 14th edition of AIM Congress, set to take place from April 7 to 9, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will feature high-level roundtable discussions tackling the most pressing global investment challenges.

AIM Congress 2025 held under the theme “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure”, these discussions aim to generate strategic recommendations that will reshape the global investment landscape.

AIM Congress 2025 will provide an influential platform, bringing together global leaders, government officials, policymakers, top investors, business executives, and major international organizations.

The congress serves as a dynamic space for exchanging insights, fostering economic growth, and unveiling strategic investment opportunities for the global business community.

Among the key roundtables are Ministerial Roundtable on Investment, Ministerial Roundtable on Investment in Tourism, Heads of Stock Exchange Markets’ Roundtable, Heads of Central Banks’ Roundtable, and Chambers’ Talks.

Philanthropy as Legacy: Innovation and Social Impact

In alignment with the UAE’s Year of Community, the "Philanthropy as Legacy" roundtable will explore the integration of innovation and philanthropy to develop transformative solutions to societal challenges.

The session will examine how emerging technologies, data-driven strategies, and creative thinking can maximize the impact of philanthropy, enhance sustainable development, and drive systemic social change.

Discussions will focus on how artificial intelligence and data analytics empower philanthropic institutions to track real-time impact, optimize fund allocation, and predict social trends.

Additionally, the roundtable will highlight blockchain’s role in increasing transparency in donations, ensuring funds reach intended beneficiaries through smart contracts and automated distribution. Mobile applications and digital platforms will also be explored as tools to make charitable giving more accessible.

A key discussion point will be the growing trend of philanthropists investing in social enterprises and startups that drive meaningful social change. By supporting businesses that generate long-term solutions, philanthropic investments are fostering sustainability, rebuilding ecosystems, and strengthening economies and communities.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation and Chairman of the AIM Congress Organizing Committee, stated:“At AIM Congress, we are committed to fostering impactful discussions that bring together global leaders, innovators, and investors to address the critical challenges shaping the future of the global economy. The roundtable meetings offer a unique opportunity to explore new strategies that promote sustainable development and advance investment in emerging technologies and socially responsible initiatives.”

Global Women’s Leadership: Shaping a Sustainable Future

Recognizing the crucial role of women as leaders in business, innovation, culture, and philanthropy, AIM Congress will host the “Global Women's Leadership Roundtable: Global Women's Leadership in the Modern World”.

This session will convene top female leaders from multinational corporations, emerging businesses, international organizations, cultural initiatives, and charitable institutions. Discussions will highlight the pivotal roles women play across various industries and share insights from successful leadership experiences.

Key topics to be explored include gender diversity as a driver of innovation, the impact of gender inclusion on organizational effectiveness, and strategies for nurturing female leadership through education and mentorship.

Additionally, the session will examine the influence of women leaders in reshaping global economic and social models, leveraging digitalization to bridge leadership gaps, and advancing philanthropy and social impact initiatives.

The session will also address challenges and opportunities for women in leadership, alongside actionable steps for fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for future leaders.

Family Offices: Navigating Global Market Trends and Opportunities

Family offices are playing an increasingly significant role in shaping the global investment landscape, leveraging their long-term investment strategies to access exclusive opportunities, participate in private equity deals, and develop sophisticated financial frameworks.

AIM Congress will host the "Family Offices" roundtable, providing a platform to examine the latest investment trends, analyze key challenges, and develop forward-looking strategies for wealth management and value creation.

The session will explore the role of family offices in financing early-stage businesses, supporting innovation, and driving economic growth. Additionally, discussions will highlight investments in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and fintech, as well as the increasing alignment of family office strategies with environmental and social impact objectives.

Participants will also discuss investment opportunities in emerging and developing markets, evaluating the role of family offices in providing essential capital for economic expansion. Insights and recommendations from the session will be published in leading global media outlets to ensure broad industry engagement and impact.

AIM Congress 2025, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is set to offer a wide range of activities, including events, forums, dialogue sessions, workshops, high-level meetings, the AIM Investment Awards and Exhibition, a startups competition, AI Champion and showcase country-specific investment opportunities, highlighting eight key portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit: https://www.aimcongress.com