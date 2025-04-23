Doha, Qatar – The Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce in Qatar (AmCham), concluded a forward- looking workshop titled “Balancing Innovation & Compliance in AI: A Practical Approach,” at the QIASS Lusail Campus. Bringing together leaders from the legal, business, and tech communities, the workshop explored the evolving relationship between innovation and regulation in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

As AI rapidly transforms industries and regulatory landscapes across the world, the crucial workshop aims to empower regional stakeholders with pragmatic tools for managing innovation, compliance, and cross-border implementation. The session featured insights from Mr. Mohamed ElBaih, a distinguished Visiting Scholar from The George Washington University Law School, with extensive experience in AI, privacy law, and cybersecurity policy.

The agenda for the evening included an in-depth exploration of risk management methodologies such as the NIST framework, compliance considerations under the EU AI Act, and strategies for building adaptable AI governance frameworks. Through case studies and expert-led discussions, participants explored how businesses can responsibly deploy AI technologies while aligning with both local and international regulatory guidelines.

“Artificial intelligence is not just a paradigm shift for operations but also the way we think about security, governance, and innovation,” said Hesham Elgamiel, Senior Director Quality Control and Business Development at QIASS. “This workshop reflects our continued commitment to offering cutting-edge, relevant, and high-impact training that supports the responsible adoption of emerging technologies. It also signals the beginning of a broader series of professional development initiatives that QIASS will roll out throughout 2025 to support Qatar’s digital resilience.”

Xiomara Henriquez, Executive Director from AmCham Qatar, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, “This dynamic training session is an example of the progressive collaboration that characterizes the US-Qatar business relationship. At AmCham, we are delighted to join forces with QIASS to empower our business community with the knowledge and tools needed to innovate responsibly and stay at the forefront of global compliance trends."

This workshop builds on QIASS’s ever-expanding portfolio of cybersecurity and emerging tech programming, following successful events such as its ‘Criminal Cyber Threats to Business’ seminar held last December. With plans to introduce more workshops in 2025, QIASS continues to position itself as a regional leader in strategic training and international security dialogue.

About the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS)

The Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), based in Doha, Qatar, is a leading institution focused on enhancing global security through expert training, research, and consultancy. Serving government, commercial, and non-profit sectors, QIASS equips professionals to tackle today’s complex security challenges. With initiatives like the Global Security Forum (GSF), QIASS fosters international collaboration and drives important discussions on global security issues. For more information, visit www.qiass.org.