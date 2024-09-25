Dubai, UAE: Proving that it can be a force for good on a global scale could be the biggest test yet for artificial intelligence, as highlighted at the United Nations Summit of the Future in New York.

The latest Sustainable Development Report, which raised alarm among world leaders attending the Summit earlier this week, says none of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are currently on track to be achieved by 2030.

Tech investor and entrepreneur Rashit Makhat is among those who believe that, despite AI’s transformative impact on industry and daily life, its true success will be judged by its ability to address the world's most urgent needs.

“It’s clear that AI has the potential to speed up progress in critical areas like food security, healthcare, and in reducing poverty, but a lack of global oversight is holding it back”, says Makhat, Co-Founder of UAE tech venture company, Scalo Technologies.

“Global collaboration, greater spending on research, and ethical guidelines are vital to unlock AI's potential, and in the process accelerate progress for the SDGs and create a better future for all.”

A PWc study says AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, more than the current output of China and India combined. However, a McKinsey report, ‘AI for Social Good’, says the current failure of the SDGs means that 2.2 billion people lack access to safe water and hygiene, and 3.5 billion are without safely managed sanitation.

“While AI is not a magic solution for global challenges, it can help address poverty by using machine learning to direct cash aid to those who need it most,” says Makhat. “And by offering credit to people who don't have traditional credit scores.

“In the fight against hunger, AI can help develop new crops, and provide early warnings for nutrition crises. But its potential is hindered by data scarcity, talent shortages, and organizational challenges, especially in developing countries. Collaboration is needed to overcome these obstacles.”

The McKinsey report says AI can drive progress toward reaching all of the SDGs, highlighting practical ways in which the tech is already helping improve global health, safety, and wellbeing.

It says AI-powered systems are significantly lowering maternal mortality rates in countries like Kenya and India by offering essential information and support to expectant mothers and saving lives. Their value is magnified in India, where more than 1.3 million women have died in pregnancy or childbirth over the past two decades, mostly from preventable causes.

“There are problems to be solved, such as limited internet access in low-income countries, where only one in 20 school-age children are online at home,” says Makhat.

“Generative AI offers fresh hope, opening new doors for social entrepreneurs, public and private sector innovators. But responsible use and risk management are a vital part of the process.”