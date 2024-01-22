Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates is gearing up for the largest ever Indian Community Summit, ‘Ahlan Modi’, in honor of the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Scheduled for February 13, 2024, at the prestigious Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, this event is a celebration of the close ties between India and the UAE and will offer the Indian community an unparalleled opportunity to engage with their esteemed leader.

The summit will be a spectacular showcase of Indo-UAE friendship and the rich cultural tapestry of India, featuring over 400 local talents in a series of captivating performances. It marks a significant moment for the Indian diaspora to reflect on the Indian government's accomplishments over the past decade and to embrace Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India’s future as a global leader.

In recent years, the relationship between India and the UAE has flourished, strengthening bilateral trade and mutual understanding. This event follows the notable visit of the UAE’s President HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India, highlighting the deep connections forged by the leaders of both nations. Notably, PM Modi’s 2015 address in the UAE resonated with the Indian community, as it included the historic announcement of the land grant for the first Hindu temple in the region.

‘Ahlan Modi 2024’ is a collaborative effort of over 150 Indian community organizations in the UAE, designed to foster unity and interaction among Indian expatriates from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, embodying the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - the world is one family.

Registration for the event is now open at www.ahlanmodi.ae. Complimentary transportation will be provided from all seven Emirates to ensure seamless participation. For additional assistance, a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (+971 56 385 8065) is available.

Join us as we welcome our Honorable Prime Minister and be a part of this historic event celebrating the spirit of India in the heart of the UAE.

Contact Information:

Media Coordinators: Dr Nishi Singh & Satish Mayya

Email: ahlanmodi2024@gmail.com

Website & attendee registration: www.ahlanmodi.ae

Media registration: https://forms.gle/ZMdmY2wT3W86sr7k7

MORE DETAILS ABOUT AHLAN MODI

EVENT NAME Ahlan Modi EVENT DATE February 13, 2024 EVENT TIMINGS 4pm onwards EVENT VENUE Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi ORGANIZED BY Entire Indian Community in the UAE REGISTRATION LINK www.ahlanmodi.ae PARTICIPATION FEES FREE (Please do not pay any registration fees to anybody) TRANSPORATION FACILITY FREE & available from all emirates DEDICATED SEATING ZONE Available upon request for large groups PARKING FACILITY Available for free in multiple locations REGISTRANT AGE GROUP 5 years & above DRESS CODE Preferably any Indian attire

SOCIAL MEDIA