Nairobi, Kenya – Africa Tech Summit Nairobi has announced 12 ventures selected to showcase on 11th and 12th, 2026, at the Sarit Expo Centre. These companies, spanning payments, Web3, EdTech, climatetech, healthtech, and more, represent the next wave of African ventures ready to attract investors and global partners.

The 2026 investor-ready ventures include:

Bekia (Egypt) is tackling inefficient waste collection and low recycling rates across Africa by offering a digital platform that streamlines disposal and helps businesses reduce environmental impact.

Bosso Africa Inc (Zambia) is streamlining Africa's fragmented, slow, and inefficient process of sourcing construction materials. Bosso's AI-powered platform delivers instant sourcing, price comparisons, and reliable logistics.

Chefaa (Egypt) is addressing unsustainable access to recurring prescriptions that undermine patient compliance and adherence in fragmented pharmacy markets.

Hizo (Africa) is revolutionizing intra-African payments. Hizo is solving Africa’s fragmented financial systems by enabling users to seamlessly spend, send, and receive money across the continent using their local currency and card payments.

Innobid (Kenya) leverages AI to democratise access to procurement opportunities for marginalized entrepreneurs in Kenya.

Niteon(Nigeria) is bridging the gap for millions of African manufacturers and farmers who remain unseen, underpaid, and disconnected from global opportunity.

Pretium (Kenya) is bridging the existing payment rails with the blockchain ecosystem.

Timart (Nigeria) is tackling Nigerian SMEs' inventory challenges: manual tracking losses, staff fraud, scattered debt records, and offline tool failures that leak revenue and cripple cash flow.

TIBU Health (Kenya) is revolutionizing primary and chronic care access in Kenya's underserved communities. TIBU brings clinic-grade care, AI-powered tools, and seamless care directly into high-traffic pharmacies, making healthcare faster, cheaper, and more reliable for low-income households.

Vepay (Nigeria) enables fast and secure cross-border payments, facilitating global transactions for individuals and businesses.

Winich Farms (Nigeria) is connecting smallholder farmers directly to markets and financial services

Zerobionic (Kenya) is a disability-led African startup that transforms plastic waste into AI-powered humanoid robots that translate speech into real-time sign language with 92% accuracy. Zerobionic empowers deaf learners to thrive in STEM education.

The Investment Showcase remains a core feature of the Summit, giving startups opportunities to secure funding, form strategic partnerships, and gain the visibility they need to scale. The session features a Q&A from a host of experts from across the ecosystem who are keen to provide constructive feedback and support founders on their growth journey.

Mark Mugenwa, Business Development Manager at Africa Tech Summit, commented:

"Driving investment is the core goal of the Africa Tech Summit. This year’s selected cohort features ventures that are solving Africa’s challenges with sustainable, scalable impact models. These companies have demonstrated incredible traction and we look forward to hosting them and the wider ecosystem in Nairobi next month."

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, powered by Fincra, brings together over 1000 companies, including Cardano, Wada, Andela, Binance, Moniepoint, VALR, Bitnob, ODOO, Raenest, MetaMap, Conduit, International Trade Centre, London Stock Exchange, Tola Mobile, Department for Business & Trade, WeWire, Hizo Africa, Norrsken22, CMUA, ZuniQ, Spendin, Choice Bank, Dojah, Tala, Fireblocks, Machankura, Adjust, Instollar, Identy, Flick, Novastar Ventures, Busha, National Social Security Fund Uganda, Kagoo, Loobv, Navaza, more among others.

Startups under three years can benefit from the Early Bird Pro Startup Pass, which provides full access to the Africa Tech Summit experience. This includes an invitation to the exclusive ATS Welcome Reception on February 10th, priority access to early networking sessions for deal-making, inclusion in the official Deal Book shared with investors and partners, and more opportunities throughout the event. Register for final passes here

About Africa Tech Summit Nairobi

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi (ATSNBO) is a leading African tech event providing insight and networking with the African tech ecosystem. ATSNBO brings together tech leaders, MNOs, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media and leading ventures to drive investment and business in African tech.

