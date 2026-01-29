United Arab of Emirates - DUBAI : The Argentine Football Association (AFA) today announced a strategic partnership with Evest.com, which becomes the Official Online Trading Partner of the Argentina National Football Teams across the Middle East and Africa.

This collaboration brings together two leading brands that operate at the highest level of global performance. As reigning World Champions, Argentina represents excellence, discipline, and success under pressure—values that closely align with the precision, strategy, and confidence required in online trading.

In both elite football and financial markets, results are driven by preparation, insight, and the ability to make decisive moves at the right moment. This shared mindset creates a natural synergy between AFA and Evest.com, uniting the passion of world-class sport with the innovation of digital trading.

As Official Online Trading Partner, Evest.com will activate the partnership through exclusive digital campaigns, fan engagement initiatives, and branded content, connecting millions of football supporters with the spirit, ambition, and winning mentality of the Argentina National Teams as they prepare to defend their title on the biggest stage in world football in 2026.

The partnership symbolizes a powerful alliance between tradition and innovation: one of the most iconic and successful football institutions in history joining forces with a fast-growing global trading brand. Together, AFA and Evest.com aim to create long-term value while strengthening their international presence and engagement with fans worldwide.

In this Occassion Ali Hasan CEO of Evest said :

“Becoming the Official Online Trading Partner of the Argentine Football Association is a defining moment for Evest.com. World champions are built on strategy, discipline, and confidence exactly the same principles that drive successful trading. This partnership represents the coming together of two leading brands, united by performance, ambition, and global vision.”

Leandro Petersen Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at AFA, Commented on this strategic Partnership: “At AFA, we continue to expand our global partnerships with brands that share our values and international outlook. We are pleased to welcome Evest.com as our Official Online Trading Partner in MENA. This agreement reflects a strong synergy between elite football and innovative digital industries, and reinforces the global prestige of the Argentina National Teams.”

For more Information please email pr@thinksmart.ae