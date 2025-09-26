The ADX-led delegation of 15 blue-chip issuers with a combined market capitalization of over USD 300 billion will meet with international investors

The roadshow meets the growing interest and rising global demand for Abu Dhabi-listed securities

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) will open its 2025 Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York from 29 to 30 September, organized in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The two-day event will highlight how the ADX and its listed companies are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub with an innovative, dynamic, and transparent marketplace.

Heading the ADX delegation are H.E. Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, Chairman, and Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer. Alongside them, chief executives, chief financial officers, and other senior executives from 15 ADX-listed companies will highlight the depth and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets to global investors.

ADX is one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, a leading market operator in the Middle East, and is ranked among the world’s top 20 exchanges. By the end of August 2025, its market capitalization had reached nearly USD 850 billion, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic and globally connected financial center committed to sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

With a combined market capitalization of more than USD 300 billion, the 15 ADX-listed companies participating in the roadshow represent a diverse range of key growth sectors that are powering the UAE’s economy and shaping Abu Dhabi’s dynamic capital market. These include financial services, energy and utilities, real estate and infrastructure, healthcare, technology and artificial intelligence, logistics and transport, and telecommunications – together showcasing the strength and diversity of the UAE’s economy.

Over the two-day roadshow, company management teams will present recent performance highlights and address key themes shaping capital markets, such as global energy trends and mergers and acquisitions. The program will also feature one-on-one and group meetings between ADX-listed companies and leading asset managers, hedge funds, and institutional investors. This roadshow marks another step in ADX’s global integration journey, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, issuer engagement, and sustainable growth.

ADX is home to a broad range of financial instruments spanning equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives, and debt instruments, as well as the largest ETF platform in the region with 17 funds currently listed. Among these are three ETFs that provide investors with access to the U.S. market – covering leading equities such as Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and ExxonMobil – along with the first ETF in the region offering exposure to U.S. Treasury Bills, one of the world’s most secure asset classes.

Reflecting strong performance and investor trust, ADX’s market capitalization grew by 11% by the end of August 2025 compared to the same period last year. This momentum reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital hub and supports its vision for diversification, resilience, and sustainable economic growth.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

