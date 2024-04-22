On March 25th, Advanced Media hosted an Iftar at Sofitel Hotel Dubai Downtown for RED enthusiasts, rental houses, broadcasters and filmmakers for the launch of RED V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] for the first time in the Middle East. The presentation that proceeded was carried out by Raj Peddinti, Sales Engineer EMEA, and Volkan Gursoy, Territory Sales Manager EMEA, and provided the 40 attendees with an interactive and informative opportunity.

V-RAPTOR® [X] 8K VV combines the strengths of RED’s two families of cameras into one powerful all-purpose workhorse. V-RAPTOR [X] is the first large format global shutter camera available. It is built off the same keystone features found in the original V-RAPTOR and includes improved in-camera audio pre-amps as well as a redesigned sensor cavity designed to mitigate stray light and improve contrast performance.

Most importantly, the presentation focused on Global Vision. V-RAPTOR [X] 8K VV is pushed to new limits with the introduction of RED Global Vision, a new suite of tools that use the global shutter sensor to provide even more flexibility and ease of use throughout the production process. Global Vision’s Extended Highlights allows the camera to see even further into highlight detail, providing more detail for HDR finishes, or softer and more subtle highlight roll-off for SDR. RED Global Vision also includes Phantom Track to streamline any Virtual Production environment employing GhostFrame™ or Frame Remapping, capturing distinct R3D clips per each sub-frame slice, as well as allowing for monitoring of either slice live on-set over each SDI.

“It was a great night for VIPs to get hands on with the new RED tech of the Raptor X series. Advanced media perfectly hand picked UAE Industry individuals to attend which created a great pool of tech discussions and innovative questions. The RED Raptor X is not a replacement of the recent Raptor but an upgrade alteration for Virtual production and VFX plate solutions.” Mark “Hobz” Hobson, award-winning cinematographer and ACS Member.

In addition to the introductory event, joined by RED team members VolKan and Raj, Advanced Media has been visiting clients in person to offer hands-on experiences and demos to familiarize them with the new launch.

Advanced Media will be hosting a similar event in their premises in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the holy month of Ramadan.