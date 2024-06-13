37 courts, fields and pitches will be available to book at ADSS.

Three new activities have been added to this edition.

Comprehensive health and wellness features have been introduced.

Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is organising the third and largest edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain (AASS). This year features new sporting activities as well as health and wellness initiatives to provide a well-rounded summer experience suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

As the leading and largest indoor sporting event in the region, the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi will be transformed into a sporting hub from 14 June to 23 August, featuring 37 fields, courts, and pitches. Meanwhile, the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain will host activities from 7 July to 25 August.

This edition of ADSS and AASS features several new sporting activities, including action cricket, tennis, and an obstacle course, complementing the well-known returning sports and features such as football, padel, a 1km running track, cricket, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, and a Technogym functional fitness area. The total area has increased by 25% to over 34,000 square meters in Abu Dhabi, compared to 27,000 square meters in previous editions. ADSS will also cater to groups with special mass participation events designed to enhance social interaction and collective enjoyment.

H.E. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This event is remarkable and enhances Abu Dhabi's status as a premier global hub for hosting and organising diverse sports activities. ADSS remains an essential event in Abu Dhabi’s calendar, enhancing the enjoyment of the whole community. As the largest indoor sporting event in the Middle East, we anticipate it will attract a wide array of participants to Abu Dhabi, thanks to its extensive range of sports and entertainment offerings. The event is a significant opportunity to deliver sports activities to the community during the summer months, while adhering to the highest international standards and criteria.”

H.E. Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "ADSS is one of the largest events in the region, offering sporting activities tailored to individuals of all fitness levels. Through ADSS, we aim to create a space during the summer that positively impacts the lives of our population, contributing to the overall well-being of our community. Our goal is to facilitate the community's enjoyment of the benefits of physical activity during the summer months with a wider range of sports available.”

Ahmed Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 Event Experiences, emphasises the inclusive nature of the event: “ADSS transforms the world-class ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain into accessible spaces for everyone, promoting an active, healthy lifestyle through community-focused activities. For this edition, we have introduced a number of activities that focus on visitors' well-being, offering community-focused activities that contribute to improving overall quality of life.”

ADSS is ideal for everyone, regardless of fitness levels and skills, as well as a corporate event destination for team sports and staycations at partnering hotels, hosted under one roof with numerous onsite catering options.

Additionally, the kids summer camp that has been introduced for this edition of ADSS will take place from Monday to Friday throughout the summer ,offering a wide selection of tailored activities from sports to arts and crafts. The aim of the kid’s summer camp is to foster creativity and learning, while keeping children active in a fun environment and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

ADNEC Group has developed a user-friendly mobile app alongside its web-based platform for customers to easily access information on ADSS and make bookings for its wide variety of activities. The app is available to download on Android and Apple devices at the Google Play store and Apple App Store.