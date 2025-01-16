Highlighting the latest preparations for the largest-ever editions of IDEX and NAVDEX, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council.

His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei: IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 enjoy unwavering support from our wise leadership.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri: The UAE’s defence industries have made remarkable strides in recent years.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri: ADNEC Group plays a vital role in establishing Abu Dhabi as a global capital for specialised defence exhibitions.

Abu Dhabi: The ADNEC Group hosted a meeting with diplomatic representatives and military attachés accredited to the UAE to provide an update on the latest preparations for the largest editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, along with the accompanying International Defence Conference.

The exhibitions, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, are organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council. Scheduled to take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 17 to 21 February 2025, this edition promises to be the largest in the event’s history.

The exhibitions will bring together a diverse array of local, regional, and international participants, including leading global companies at the forefront of defence industries and advanced artificial intelligence technologies, underscoring the remarkable advancements in this vital sector.

His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, expressed pride in collaborating with ADNEC Group to organise this exceptional edition, which reflects the UAE’s vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for defence industries.

“IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 enjoy unwavering support from our wise leadership, which strives to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development. This edition represents a new milestone in the events history, showcasing the latest advancements in defence and security technologies,” said Al Mazrouei.

He added, “Over the past three decades, the exhibitions have been instrumental in establishing the UAE as a key player in the global defence industry. The 2025 editions are designed to achieve a range of objectives, focusing on driving advancements and innovative solutions for the defence sector at both regional and international levels. Defence and security industries serve not as ends in themselves but as vital enablers of global security, stability, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.”

Al Mazrouei expressed confidence that the 2025 editions will set a new benchmark for excellence, driven by close collaboration with national entities and a dedication to delivering events that reflect the UAE’s esteemed reputation. He emphasized his anticipation in welcoming official delegations and partners to this pivotal event, which will play a key role in shaping the future of the defence industry.

His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, highlighted, “IDEX and NAVDEX play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing the defence industries while fostering strategic partnerships that drive the growth of these vital sectors both regionally and globally. They provide an exceptional platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations and solutions, bringing together experts and specialists from across six continents.”

He added, “By hosting leading global companies and industry pioneers, the exhibitions offer invaluable opportunities to establish strategic partnerships between Emirati and international organisations. These collaborations enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced defence technologies, while enabling Emirati companies to demonstrate their capabilities on the international stage, boosting demand for their products and services worldwide.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, remarked, “Organising these prominent events underscores ADNEC Group’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s position as global hubs for the defence and advanced technology industries.”

He noted that over its 32-year history, IDEX has evolved into one of the world’s largest and most influential defence events, attracting approximately 1.3 million participants, including decision-makers, experts, and specialists. To date, the total value of announced deals has exceeded AED 175 billion, highlighting the exhibitions’ role as a strategic platform for forging long-term agreements and partnerships.

“IDEX and NAVDEX have played a pivotal role in establishing Abu Dhabi as a global centre for defence and advanced technology industries, fostering international cooperation and innovation. These events have also made significant contributions to the national economy by attracting high-quality investments and creating specialised job opportunities. At ADNEC Group, we remain dedicated to advancing this premier platform in alignment with our leadership’s vision for a safer and more sustainable future. The 2025 editions are poised to set new records in exhibition space and participating companies,” Al Dhaheri concluded.