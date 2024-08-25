Unmissable experiences to hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families

Cultural exhibitions, breathtaking traditional performances, and live historical displays will celebrate the rich heritage of the UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 has announced highlights of the exhibition’s Arena that will offer unmissable experiences to hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX combines Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with innovative, forward-looking features that open new business opportunities, engage Emiratis of all ages, and showcase adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Organised for the first time by Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this world-leading exhibition with over two decades’ heritage runs from 31st August to 8th September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Whether they are hunting and equestrian enthusiasts or looking to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage, visitors to ADIHEX can explore cultural exhibitions, breathtaking traditional performances, and live historical displays that celebrate the rich heritage of the UAE.

An Arena highlight will be the Falcon Auction, which features the UAE’s pioneering role in the captive-breeding of falcons as part of a commitment to conservation and preservation of its wildlife. The Auction showcases falcons that are tailored for both novice and seasoned falconers, thereby ensuring accessibility and diversity for falconry enthusiasts of all nationalities.

For the first-time ever at ADIHEX, bidders will have the opportunity to bid for premium falcons online that will be showcased in a special viewing area at ADIHEX 2024. The physical auction will be held in the ADIHEX Main Arena between 7pm and 10pm On Saturday 31st August, Sunday 1st September, Saturday 7th September, and Sunday 8th September.

Other spectacular Arena highlights include “Vaulting with Dhabian Equestrian Club”, a show that will present the unique and artistic equestrian discipline of horseback vaulting. Taking place from Monday 2nd September to Friday 6th September from 12.30-1.00 pm, this event will combine elements of gymnastics, dance, and horsemanship in the form of athletes performing a range of acrobatic and gymnastic routines on the back of a moving horse.

The Arabian Horse Society will bring “Tshouleeb” and the “Horse Beauty Handler’s Competition” to ADIHEX. Over seven days from Monday 2nd September to Sunday 8th September from 12.00-12.30 pm, Tshouleeb will feature traditional Arabian Bedouin chanting by the traditional riders on pure bred Arabian horses. From 2.00-4.30 pm on Saturday 7th September, the Horse Beauty Handler’s Competition showcases the elegance and unique characteristics of Arabian horses, with a specific emphasis on the role of their handlers in the show ring. Such shows are an integral part of the Arabian horse community and serve to highlight the breed’s unique attributes.

Taking place daily from Monday 2nd September to Sunday 8th September from 1.30-2.00 pm the “Liberty Equestrian Display” for horses is a captivating equestrian event where horses are presented without any tack or restraints such as saddles, bridles, or halters. This format allows the horses to move freely and naturally to demonstrate their innate grace, athleticism, and spirit. Liberty shows are popular for their demonstration of the bond between horse and handler, as well as for highlighting the natural beauty and abilities of the horses.

Another highlight is the “Historical Battle and Archery on Horseback” display, which will see the Mamluk Archery and Kaber Stables demonstrate traditional Ottoman battle scenes and archery skills from Monday 2nd September to Saturday 7th September at 1.30-2.00 pm.

This year's ADIHEX will present its most diverse and rich array of shows and acts yet, with dynamic live performances, exciting competitions, and fascinating heritage and sports displays. In addition to the spectacular shows and demonstrations on offer, visitors can also take advantage of a wide range of options to network with industry experts, explore and buy hunting merchandise and equipment, and connect with industry leading manufacturers and suppliers.

Tickets are now available online for those wishing to attend the largest edition so far since this prestigious exhibition was launched more than twenty years’ ago. To obtain tickets, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.