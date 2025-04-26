Under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology: April 28–30

Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt – In a step that reflects the depth of the strategic relationship between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, the organizing committee of the FDC Summit's seventh edition — held under the theme "The Arch of Digital" — will host the United Arab Emirates as the official Guest of Honor. The Summit will feature high-level participation from the Supreme Council for Cybersecurity and several leading Emirati companies. The summit will take place under the patronage and in the presence of H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, from April 28 to 30, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 100 regional and international experts and decision-makers.

A distinguished delegation from the UAE Supreme Council for Cybersecurity, led by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, will take part in the summit, accompanied by several of the UAE’s leading companies in the fields of technology and cybersecurity. This prominent participation underscores the UAE’s distinguished position on the regional and global cybersecurity and digital transformation landscape. It further highlights the depth of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the UAE, particularly in the area of information and communications technology.

In this context, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasized that the Council is committed to strengthening collaboration with partners from around the world in the fields of information security and cybersecurity. He highlighted the importance of promoting the exchange of expertise and developing best practices and innovative solutions in this domain. Dr. Al Kuwaiti further noted that the FDC Regional Summit for the Digital Industry stands as a prominent example of the Council’s efforts to foster cooperation with regional and international partners in the field of cybersecurity.

H.E. Dr. Al Kuwaiti added, “We are proud to participate in this summit, reflecting our ongoing commitment to advancing digital infrastructure and supporting the growth of the digital sector in the Middle East.” He continued, “Throughout the summit’s activities, we look forward to exchanging expertise and ideas with our counterparts across the region on matters related to information security and cybersecurity.”

For his part, Eng. Tarek Shebika, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of FDC Summit, expressed his delight at hosting the UAE, stating, “The selection of the United Arab Emirates as the Guest of Honor for the seventh edition of FDC Summit is a testament to the depth of the strategic ties between our two brotherly nations. It also reflects the UAE’s leading role in the fields of cybersecurity and digital innovation.”

He added, “We are proud of the participation of the UAE Supreme Council for Cybersecurity and the Emirati companies, which will open new horizons for collaboration between Egyptian and Emirati companies. This will contribute to knowledge exchange and enhance partnership opportunities in future technology projects.” He further noted that the summit will witness the announcement of several new strategic partnerships between Egyptian and Emirati companies operating in the fields of information technology and cybersecurity, “a move that will strengthen regional integration and support efforts to build a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem in the region.”

FDC Summit will feature over 40 specialized sessions with the participation of 100 international and regional speakers. The summit will cover several key topics, including digital transformation, data center industry, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, smart cities, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital economy, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The Summit is considered the most important platform in the region for decision-makers, business leaders, and technology experts to discuss the latest trends and explore the future of digital transformation and cybersecurity on both regional and global levels.