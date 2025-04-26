The initiative is part of the ‘Real Estate i’ Dubai Real Estate Promotion Strategy, led by DLD throughout the year across several cities around the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As part of a strategic move to enhance Dubai’s position as a global leader in real estate investment, Dubai Land Department (DLD), in collaboration with Q4 Consultants and IIFL Group, organised the ‘Dubai Real Estate Connect’ initiative in the Indian capital, New Delhi. The event was held in the presence of His Excellency Dr Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, and brought together a distinguished group of leading investors, entrepreneurs, and key decision-makers from India’s real estate sector.

This initiative comes as part of the Real Estate I, Dubai’s Real Estate Promotion Strategy, led by Dubai Land Department throughout the year across several global cities. The initiative aims to expand the horizons of international cooperation and strengthen investment ties with key global markets, including India, which stands as one of Dubai’s most important strategic partners in the real estate investment sector.

The Dubai Land Department delegation included Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector; Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector; Khalifa Al Zeriem Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), the technical arm of the Dubai Land Department; and Mohammed Yahya, Director of the Real Estate Transactions Department. A comprehensive presentation was delivered on Dubai’s real estate investment landscape, highlighting the promising opportunities and competitive advantages that position the emirate as an exceptional investment destination.

During the visit, the delegation presented several strategic pillars, including modern trends in urban planning, the streamlining of regulatory procedures, and the delivery of integrated digital services that enhance the ease of doing business and protect investor rights. The delegation also highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the joint initiatives that support investment flows and promote economic integration.

This initiative falls under the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 umbrella, which aims to position the emirate among the top three global cities for real estate investment. The strategy is built on a foundation of transparency, efficiency, and technology-driven innovation. This forward-looking vision has contributed to significant qualitative advancements, reflecting the international investment community’s growing confidence in Dubai’s real estate ecosystem.

DLD also highlighted its pioneering digital transformation initiatives, including the Tokenisation Project, which positions Dubai as the first entity in the region to adopt blockchain technology for property registration. Other key initiatives include the development of the AI-powered Smart Rental Index, the ‘She Pioneers’ initiative, and integrated digital platforms such as the Dubai REST app. These smart services collectively reduce time and effort while enhancing the efficiency and speed of real estate transactions.

Commenting on the initiative, Majida Ali Rashid said: “Dubai Land Department continues to strengthen its global presence by launching the ‘Dubai Real Estate Connect’ event in New Delhi, India, opening new avenues for cooperation and investment between Dubai and India in the real estate sector. The initiative also showcases Dubai’s pioneering real estate ecosystem, including transparent legislation, advanced digital services, an attractive investment environment, and forward-looking initiatives that reflect Dubai’s vision as a global capital for real estate innovation.”

She added: The ‘She pioneers’ initiative, recently organised by Dubai Land Department, received significant appreciation from the Indian side. This led to the DLD being invited to take part in honoring leading women in India’s real estate sector during the ‘Dubai Real Estate Connect’ event, in recognition of the vital role women play in advancing the real estate market.”

Majid Al Marri emphasised that the ‘Dubai Real Estate Connect’ in India initiative represents more than just a promotional event; it is an extension of a vital economic bridge linking two dynamic global markets. He added: “Our visit reaffirms Dubai’s full readiness to attract international investors and strengthen its position as a global hub for real estate investment by showcasing its competitive advantages and exploring new avenues of cooperation. We also aim to benefit from India’s advanced innovation and entrepreneurship experience and establish strategic partnerships with investors and business leaders in the Indian market, contributing to sustainable growth and expanding prospects for deeper economic integration between the two sides.”

This initiative aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and drive sustainable growth through innovation and future technologies. Through such events, Dubai Land Department seeks to open new channels of international cooperation, reinforce the emirate’s position as a global gateway for investment, and establish the emirate as a model of excellence in real estate service efficiency and sustainable urban development.

It is worth noting that India represents the largest number of foreign investors in Dubai’s real estate market, both in terms of the number of investors and the total value of investments. This underscores the importance of strengthening bilateral partnerships and expanding collaboration between the public and private sectors across both markets.