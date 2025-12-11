10 scholarships from INSEAD for UAE nationals in different leadership programmes undertaken at any of their worldwide campuses

10 scholarships from Columbia Business School offered to ADGM Academy

Eight strategic MoUs signed with leading government, industry, and academic institutions, including Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Capital.com

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, celebrates 7 years of excellence and reliance, playing a central role in this year’s Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) by hosting remarkable event “Bridging Knowledge and Building the Nation,” showcasing different set of activities reflecting the spirit of ADGMA in empowering national workforce. Moreover, Pitch at the Capital was a true reflection of the entrepreneurial spirit that the Academy is investing in. During the ceremony, the Academy have reaffirmed its commitment alongside leading entities to work collectively to meet the UAE National Agenda of 2031. Additionally, ADGM Academy have formalised and signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Abu Dhabi and UAE entities, reflecting its mandate to advance national talent and future skills.

The programme showcased the collective effort of ADGMA and its partners to advance the national workforce and celebrate the individuals who represent the future of the UAE’s talent landscape. Through its journey, ADGMA highlighted its growing contribution to national human capital development. To date, more than 9,500 individuals have been trained, supported by over 6,000 job opportunities, 3,000 graduates in soft skills programmes, and a rising cohort of Emirati entrepreneurs benefitting from Academy-led initiatives.

Esteemed prestige international universities such as INSEAD & Columbia Business School have participated in the event, and each has announced 10 scholarships commemorating this special occasion, which underlines trusted allies along the way. These scholarships are dedicated to advancing National leadership skills in different fields.

During ADFW 2025, a total of 8 strategic MoUs were signed by the Academy with leading partners, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation (EOCN), Columbia Business School (CBS), 42 Abu Dhabi, EFQM, TDE Digital Limited, ADI DLT Foundation, and Capital.com.

The new MoUs signed extend ADGMA’s impact across priority national sectors. Partnerships with major government, industry, and academic institutions will introduce new pathways for advanced training, strengthen digital and compliance capabilities, enable research collaborations and initiatives, and support the development of specialist educational programmes in areas such as wealth management, technology, and excellence. With such esteemed and committed partners, the academy reaffirms its commitment to continue to provide world-class education and cater hubs and hosts special functions advancing AI, Quantum computing, and digital readiness.

H.E. Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy, said, “As we reflect on seven years of progress, ADGM Academy continues to enable the capabilities required for a competitive and resilient economy. Our work is driven by a commitment to quality and global standards, and by the belief that human capital is the foundation of sustainable growth.”

He added, “The achievements we recognise today are the result of strong collaboration with our partners and the shared vision to prepare a new generation of leaders. ADGM Academy remains focused on supporting national priorities and creating pathways of opportunity for future talent.”

This year’s gathering brought together representatives from across the financial and education sectors, providing an overview of the Academy’s initiatives to equip learners with future-focused skills. As part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week’s wider agenda, the various sessions underscored the importance of innovation, leadership development, and workforce readiness across the region.

For more details on ADFW, visit www.adfw.com.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

For media queries, please contact:

E: media@adgm.com

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries, please contact:

Email: media@adgm.com