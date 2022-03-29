RIYADH: ACCIONA took part yesterday in the Big 5 Saudi exhibition in Riyadh with two keynote conferences that will focus on sustainable solutions for cities, and harnessing technology to create vibrant cultural spaces and experiences.

Ahmed Sayed, Middle East Business Development Director for ACCIONA’s construction business, will address a panel session on “Driving impact through sustainable development and environmental leadership in Saudi Arabia's built environment”. He will focus on low-carbon, climate-friendly solutions for Saudi Arabia’s construction sector.

Daniel Orti, head of ACCIONA Cultural Engineering in the Middle East, has more than 18 years’ experience in EPC projects, will participate in the Market Outlook talks on shaping the cultural scene in KSA. His talk will focus on building cultural foundations based on historical heritage; how to enhance storytelling through exhibits, museums and other cultural vehicles; and engaging communities through cultural projects.

The Big 5 Saudi exhibition, with 400 companies from more than 30 countries, is taking place in Riyadh between the 28th and 31st of March. It is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors.

ACCIONA, a global infrastructure, water and renewable energy group with a history of more than 100 years on the five continents, develops sustainable and resilient solutions to allow societies to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. The Group sees itself as the first company in a new business sector focused on climate solutions. To do so, it draws builds and operates infrastructure that are needed to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals.

In the cultural sector, ACCIONA Cultural Engineering (ACE) are experts in harnessing technology to create modern, interactive cultural experiences at museums, art centres and major cultural heritage sites. Many of the cultural and branding projects undertaken by ACE apply the concept of cultural engineering, which is based on visual and sensory technology. The company uses this element to create unique, memorable and immersive experiences about the history and cultural heritage of a particular place. Sustainable projects and solutions in museums and art centers support local development in the regions where the company operates.

ACCIONA is a global company, leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €8.1 billion in 2021 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.