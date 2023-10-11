Mohammed Al Shaibani: The UAE has become a global model for positive and sustainable change

Dubai, UAE: The 5th edition of AccessAbilities Expo successfully concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre on 11 October 2023 with a clarion call to effectively enhance inclusion of Persons of Determination and make the UAE the most friendly for them.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of AccessAbilities Expo, said: “As we work towards fulfilling the vision of our leaders to make the UAE the best country in the world to live in, we are committed to empowering people of determination, making them productive members of the community and supporting them in contributing to the nation’s development journey. AccessAbilities Expo has once again fostered closer collaboration between our communities, government departments and the world’s leading disability experts and suppliers. I congratulate the organisers for facilitating such an inclusive participation by all stakeholders and I wish the next edition more success and wider participation from all over the world.”

The success and overwhelming participation in the AccessAbilities Expo are affirmation that the UAE is committed to follow a sustainable strategy for inclusion of people of determination into our society and channel their abilities for the growth of the economy.

As many as 250 international companies, brands and centres specializing in the rehabilitation of People with Disabilities from 50 countries across the world showcased more than 4,500 products of advanced technologies that facilitate the lives and mobility of people of determination at the Expo. More than 12,000 people visited the Expo from 70 countries.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Nakheel, said: “Through our participation at AccessAbilities Expo 2023, we are extending our support towards building a culture of inclusivity for People of Determination and their families. Nakheel remains committed to working in partnership with local and global partners at the Expo, in line with the vision of the Dubai Leadership, to elevate the quality of life for People of Determination and to position the UAE as a global model for positive change.”

The Expo was the largest B2B platform in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region focusing on technology for People of Determination and their rehabilitation.

Organized by Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the Expo emphasized that the UAE is one of the best countries in the world when it comes to addressing the needs of People of Determination and providing the latest innovative technologies and products that can help them live independently.

“We are proud that the AccessAbilities Expo is playing an important role in bringing to sharp focus the need for more inclusivity of the People of Determination and providing a global platform for showcasing the latest assistive technologies and products to empower People of Determination and enable them to lead a fulfilling life independently,” said Mr Ghassan Suleiman, Managing Director of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management.

Suleiman said the 6th edition of AccessAbilities Expo in 2024 will see at least 20% increase in size, participation, number of exhibitors and visitors.

Dr. Marwa Al-Sayed, an Egyptian resident, who toured the exhibition, bringing with her her daughter, Julie, who is completely paralyzed, said that she is keen to visit it annually in order to learn about the latest devices, explaining: “Because of the difficulty of moving around and obtaining all of my daughter’s needs of devices, splints, and activities. For people of determination, I take advantage of the opportunity of holding the exhibition and take one tour through which I get all the information and services I need. I visited the dnata travel pavilion to obtain their special services. I also visited the Dubai Club pavilion for people of determination, and learned about the latest innovations in wheelchairs and splints. It is an exhibition. Great and makes it a lot easier for us.”

The three-day expo received overwhelming response from government organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs), companies and general public, local government authorities in charge of caring for and rehabilitating People of Determination, dedicated care and rehabilitation centres, hospitals and clinics providing rehabilitation services, and elderly care centres.

This year’s edition was marked by the launch of a host of assistive technology and rehabilitative products and advanced products and technologies for the first time in the region.

Many agreements were signed between participating companies and organisations for collaboration, joint ventures and product developments.

Participants reported overwhelming response from visitors and organisations. They reported that the feedback they received from the participating companies is very positive. They were able to interact with various government officials and other stakeholders who have expressed interest in products and solutions.

The Expo has emerged as the most important platform for showcasing the latest assistive technologies and rehabilitation products for People of Determination an impressive array of new technologies and innovations for over 50 million People with Disabilities in the Middle East region. Among major technologies showcased at the expo include smart devices to provide independence and mobility, wearable technology and intelligent robotics, the world’s first smart cane for the disabled community, advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP), voice recognition, voice to braille conversion, applications and services developed using Artificial Intelligence and how they are impacting assistive technology. Discussions were also held on how technologies such as machine learning is able to change the way solutions can be delivered to People with Disabilities with little human intervention. The event also explored developments of robots that can cater to the needs of individuals with customised solutions and their ability to perform routine tasks.

Abdullah Abdul Karim, a Saudi person of determination, confirmed that he is keen to visit the exhibition annually, as he comes to visit it specifically from Saudi Arabia, due to the innovative devices, technologies and solutions that this exhibition offers for people of determination. He explained that he is interested in wheelchairs as he searches for electric chairs for use. The bathroom, and chairs suitable for slopes, i.e. home stairs, praising the organization of the exhibition this year, which witnessed a significant and noticeable development over previous years.

The success and overwhelming participation are affirmation that the UAE is committed to follow a sustainable strategy for inclusion of people of determination into our society and channel their abilities for the growth of the economy. Major participants were the Ministry of Community Development, Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Nakheel, Sanad Village.

