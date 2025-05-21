Under the patronage of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, and in collaboration with the Public Health Authority (PHA), the 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum concluded in Riyadh by reaffirming the essential role of collective and unwavering commitment to advancing public health through innovation, collaboration, and science-driven vaccination strategies. The leading event marked a pivotal moment in the region’s immunization journey, under the theme, “Vaccination for Healthier Communities: Protecting Lives, Promoting Wellbeing.

This landmark three-day event brought together a distinguished assembly of global and regional experts, policymakers, researchers, and international organizations. It served as a dynamic platform for sharing insights, reviewing emerging data, and aligning on strategic priorities to enhance immunization systems and protect population health.

The experts participated in the 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum emphasized several key recommendations, included:

Strengthening disease surveillance systems to ensure rapid response and early detection.

Promoting vaccine uptake through behavioral and community engagement strategies.

Investing in research and development to drive innovation and address evolving threats.

Reinforcing national and regional immunization strategies, particularly for vulnerable and high-risk populations.

Speakers and stakeholders echoed the critical need for multidisciplinary partnerships involving government bodies, academic institutions, public health authorities, and international organizations and societies. There was a strong consensus on the importance of technical advisory leadership, digital health integration, and the preservation of public trust—all essential pillars of resilient and future-ready vaccination programs.

The outcomes of this forum transcend discussion. They pave the way for practical implementation, cross-border alignment, and long-term impact. As we move forward, we do so united in a shared vision: to protect lives, promote wellbeing, and foster healthier communities through proactive, inclusive, and equitable immunization efforts.

For more information about The 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum, please visit: saudivaccinationforum.com