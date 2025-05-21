Workshops aim to foster awareness of emerging technologies and spark student creativity

Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to empower students through knowledge, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organized two hands-on workshops yesterday under the theme “Innovations with 3D Printing”. The sessions were held for 22 students from Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Islamic Institute in Dubai. This initiative is part of the Foundation’s interactive workshop series offered to public educational institutions, designed to introduce students to real-world applications of modern technologies and enhance their innovation and creative thinking skills.

The workshops offered simplified training on 3D printing concepts and their diverse applications across fields such as medicine, engineering, and design. A key focus was placed on helping students translate abstract ideas into tangible prototypes using contemporary tools and techniques. Participants were also given the opportunity to design and execute their own small-scale projects, reinforcing a sense of accomplishment and bridging theoretical learning with practical experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, said: "We are committed to supporting the national education ecosystem by engaging students in interactive learning experiences that stimulate their thinking and open doors to innovative possibilities. The 3D printing workshops are a clear example of how practical learning can foster future-ready skills and empower students to explore their potential in new and inspiring ways."

These workshops are part of the Foundation’s broader program aimed at building knowledge bridges between educational institutions and emerging technologies, in alignment with national priorities for an innovation- and knowledge-based economy.