London City and SWFI join to host an unprecedented gathering of visionaries and investors to redefine the future of investing

Fund houses managing AUM worth $5 trillion will be under one roof

$10 billion worth of MoUs to be signed or announced

$10 billion UAE focused fund to be launched

40 Sovereign Wealth Funds, 50+ family offices, 30+ Pension/Public Funds from across the globe

Dubai, UAE – The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute® (SWFI®), the world's most trusted source on institutional investors and global capital, has announced its Global Wealth Conference (GWC), taking place in historic locations on May 31 and June 1 in London. The GWC platform has attracted some of these capital sources, which are coming from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Sovereign wealth funds globally see the U.K. as a destination for direct investments.

Sovereign wealth funds have directly invested US$ 14.66 billion into the U.K. in 2022, compared to just US$ 8.205 billion in 2021. Sovereign wealth funds such as Mubadala Investment Company, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Singapore’s GIC Private Limited, and Canadian pension plans such as CDPQ, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, CPP Investments, and others continue to allocate capital directly into the UK based on SWFI transaction data.

The conference will be attended by 40 sovereign wealth funds, 50+ family offices from around the world, 30+ pension and public funds, 50+ institutional global asset managers, and 30+ prominent personalities from royal families to policymakers. From Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ajlan & Bros, one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East region; Dr Tarek Hajjiri, CEO,DIFC Family Wealth Centre will attend the conference.

Commenting on the event, Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute & Michael Maduell, President of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, said, “Global Wealth Conference presents an exceptional platform for GCC countries and prominent business entities to highlight and exchange a multitude of business opportunities with institutional investors, fostering capital inflow and forging strategic partnerships. To date, over 60 distinguished Middle Eastern families and institutions have registered, constituting an impressive 20% of the total attendees. The conference will witness the momentous launch of the $20 billion Tourism Infrastructure Fund, dedicated to catalyzing development in the MENA region.”

The Global Wealth Conference will bring together an impressive array of attendees, including major investors such as sovereign wealth funds, pensions, foundations, official institutions, endowments, large family offices, and other asset owners, alongside top-level industry leaders.

This dynamic event will feature a diverse and captivating program, encompassing compelling keynote presentations, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and exclusive private dinners held in historic venues. Participants can eagerly anticipate immersive networking sessions, fostering valuable connections and collaborations.

About GWC

The Global Wealth Conference (GWC) by SWFI® is an international thought leadership and networking platform that informs and channels global wealth for positive action, hence the motto "Global Wealth in Action". Our global events educate and enable sovereign wealth funds, pensions, allocators, family offices, leading asset managers, and policymakers to link, learn, and lead. The Global Wealth Conference will provide an inclusive and collaborative environment, fostering meaningful connections and inspiring new collaborations among attendees. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practises, and learn from the experiences of industry leaders, visionaries, and influencers who are making a significant difference in the world of finance and wealth management.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the conference website at [https://gwc.events] for further information and updates on speakers, the agenda, and venue details.

About SWFI

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute® (SWFI®) has been hosting highly successful global forums to bring together the world’s largest investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pensions, foundations, endowments, large family offices, official institutions, and other asset owners, with top-level industry leaders for the purpose of deep knowledge sharing and preeminent deal-making.

For the 15 plus years since its inception, SWFI has served as a critical industry liaison dedicated to assisting these institutions in the areas of investment, asset allocation, governance, policy, risk assessment and mitigation, and other relevant issues. By providing specialised data, events, and research, SWFI has become the world’s leading resource on global capital formation and flows.