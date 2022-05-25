The Research Forum is under the theme of “Concrete in Hot Weather: Design for Sustainable Smart Construction and 3D Printing”

Virtual Participation was open for those unable to attend in person

The event highlighted the importance of utilizing 3D printing and sustainable construction material under hot weather

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Following the success of the Research Forum in 2019 and 2021, the College of Engineering (CoE) at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), the largest engineering college in the UAE, hosted the third edition of the ADU-ASU Research Forum 2022 under the theme of “Concrete in Hot Weather: Design for Sustainable Smart Construction and 3D Printing” in collaboration with the School of Sustainable Engineering and Built Environment at Arizona State University (ASU).

The two-day Forum witnessed the participation of scientists and engineers who tackled hot weather concreting in sustainable smart construction and design, while it also emphasized the recent advancements and 3D printing technology as means of solving current industrial challenges. The Forum included several keynote lectures and technical and industrial sessions that focused on sustainable building material, 3D printing construction and energy saving. In addition, ADU graduates, undergraduates and the ADU-ASCE student chapter took part in technical and poster presentations. The sessions and lectures were delivered by faculty members and speakers from ADU and ASU including Dr. Samer Al Martini, Chair of the Forum, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at ADU, Dr. Reem Sabouni, Forum Co-Chair, Associate Professor at ADU, Eng. Hassan Anabtawi, ADU Alumni, Eng. Ahmad Khartabil - MESc Civil Engineering, at ADU and Technical Manager at TransGulf Ready Mix Company, and Dr. Narayanan Neithalath – Professor at ASU. The Forum participants were welcomed by Prof. Thomas Glas-Hochstettler, Provost at ADU and Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, the Dean of CoE at ADU. Focused on the 3D printing of concrete, ADU’s research team is led by Dr. Samer Al Martini and is funded by the ASPIRE grant from Advanced Technology Research Council in the UAE.

The Forum was inaugurated through a strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi Municipality, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Society of Engineering and Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau. The event was sponsored by several industrial companies in the UAE including Concreative, Saint Gobain and Transgulf Readymix Company.

The Forum witnessed the attendance of over 250 participants including 150 physical participants from ADU and other academic institutions, in addition to representatives from industrial companies and the governmental sectors participated in several sessions and lectures of the event. ADU and ASU students benefited from this Forum as they were exposed to new and innovative concepts relating to sustainable smart construction and 3D printing in hot weather, which is highly relevant to their future careers in the UAE.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, the Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “After the success of the 2019 and 2021 Forums, we are thrilled to have hosted the third ADU-ASU Research Forum 2022 in collaboration with Arizona State University, one of the USA’s prestigious universities. At Abu Dhabi University, we empower our students by providing them with world-class curriculums and learning opportunities that allow them to gain knowledge, elevate their skillset and provide them with innovative learning methods.”

Dr. Narayanan Neithalath, Professor at Arizona State University, praised the organization of the Forum saying: “We are proud to witness the students’ achievements and the quality of their presentations. The Forum serves as a platform for students to tackle new experiences and promotes cross research collaboration between different institutions.”

Attending the Forum, Eng. Samer Al Abbas, Senior Analyst, Conformity Assessment Services, at Abu Dhabi Conformity Services Department, Quality and Conformity Council, said: “It was my pleasure to attend the third ADU-ASU Research Forum. During the Forum, we had the chance to meet ADU’s CoE graduate students and speakers from the different universities discussing the importance of utilizing 3D printing and sustainable construction material under hot weather. I am looking forward to similar events in the future at ADU, where the future generation including my kids will benefit from it to prepare them for their future careers.”

The College of Engineering (CoE) at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest engineering college in the UAE. The College offers a range of engineering and technology programs at undergraduate and postgraduate level, with new and innovative programs being introduced on an ongoing basis.

The University of Arizona was established in 1885 as a public university and has a total of 49,000 undergraduate enrolled students. It is ranked #103 in National Universities in the Best Colleges 2022 edition. Being one of the state's largest public universities, ASU provides students with a diverse range of extracurricular activities and academic opportunities.

