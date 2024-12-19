Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Turf Club (ADTC) came alive on 15 December 2024, delivering an unforgettable night of world-class racing. The highly anticipated 32nd Edition of the UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of ADTC.

The prestigious occasion was graced by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, alongside members of the royal family and high-ranking officials, highlighting the events significance as a celebration of Purebred Arabian heritage and sportsmanship.

This Edition’s outstanding prize pool of AED 10.8 million, set the stage for fierce competition and anticipation as the world's elite jockeys and Purebred Arabian horse owners competed for glory. In total, the programme featured seven exhilarating races, highlighted by the iconic HH President Cup Purebred Arabian Group 1 race, boasting an impressive purse of AED 8 million. The race day was preceded by the barrier draw, which took place on 13 December to determine the starting positions of the horses, adding a unique and exciting element to the competition.

The finale for Purebred Arabians saw Heros De Lagarde, owned by HE Al Sh Nasser Mohammed Nasser A-Hasher and trained by Ibrahim Al Hadhrami from Oman, and ridden by Connor Beasley surge past his rivals to take home the AED 4.8 million purse for its heroics. Coming in a close second was Suny Du Loup, owned and trained by Hamad Ali Marar winning AED 1.6 million. Bahwan, with Ray Dawson atop, owned & trained by Mohamed Al Shamsi, rounding out the top three taking home AED 800,000.

In the Thoroughbred category, a momentous occasion for Wathnan Racing who triumphed across the finish line to first place securing a purse of AED 600,000. Marbaan, owned by

Sh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, trained by Michael Costa and jockeyed by Ben Coen, secured second place followed by Laneqash, with Jim Crowley in the saddle, rounding off the race with a third-place finish.

The thrilling race day featured an action-packed lineup of seven prestigious races, each offering impressive prize purses. Race 1, the Abu Dhabi Turf Club, kicked off the evening with a prize of AED 150,000. This was followed by Race 2, the YAS Sprint, with a purse of AED 400,000, and Race 3, the Al Wathba Mile, offering AED 350,000. Race 4, the UAE Breeders' Cup, featured a prize of AED 500,000, while Race 5, the Abu Dhabi Derby, offered AED 400,000. The evening reached its pinnacle with Race 6, the HH The President Cup for Thoroughbreds, boasting a purse of AED 1,000,000, and Race 7, the HH The President Cup for Purebred Arabians, culminating in a remarkable AED 8,000,000 purse.

The event was proudly supported by key partners, including Experience Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Mubadala, along with the National Library & Archives and Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan. The day’s grand finale and closing ceremony celebrated the spirit of horseracing excellence and sportsmanship on a global stage.

Beyond the racetrack, guests were treated to an opulent Michelin-star dining experience with the presence of internationally celebrated chefs in a luxurious, and sophisticated setting. A breathtaking drone show and stimulating live musical performances capped off the memorable evening.

The UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix continues to stand as a beacon of cultural sophistication and international camaraderie. With its unmatched hospitality offerings and world-class facilities, it has cemented the UAE’s status as the world’s premier destination for racing excellence.

H.E. Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Turf Club, reflected on the event's success:

"The 32nd UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix has once again highlighted the UAE’s commitment to equine excellence. Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we have created a platform that not only celebrates heritage but also propels the sport of Purebred Arabian Racing both in the UAE and abroad showcasing the UAE’s strength in the global sports domain."

Established in 1994 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Cup stands as a testament to the UAE’s rich racing & equine tradition. For three decades, it has brought global attention to the unmatched capabilities of Purebred Arabian horses while fostering international competition and enhancing the global profile of horse racing.

As the UAE President Cup continues to evolve, its legacy of excellence and international collaboration remains unwavering. The Abu Dhabi Turf Club, with its state-of-the-art venue and deep-rooted commitment to the sport, continues to set the benchmark for global horse racing events.

About the Abu Dhabi Turf Club:

Established in 1976 through the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Turf Club has transformed from an equine sanctuary into a premier destination for racing excellence.

Following extensive renovations in 2023, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE and President of ADTC, the club now features a championship turf racecourse, a grandstand with seating for 10,000 guests, exclusive VIP suites, and a newly renovated hospitality garden.

As a world-class venue for both national and international races, ADTC hosts a vibrant calendar of racing events from October through April, attracting global owners, trainers, jockeys, and spectators. Seasonal highlights include the prestigious President Cup and other Group 1 races.