Abu Dhabi, UAE: The first edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, to recognise and reward outstanding efforts within the fields of blockchain and Web 3.0 innovations. Hoko Agency Middle East will host the Awards, in association with Abu Dhabi Global Market's flagship platform, Abu Dhabi Finance Week; and the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).

Frontrunners in the industry will be recognised through the Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA), with all nominations assessed by a panel of prestigious experts. Judges include:

Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC)

Jehanzeb Awan, Board Member of MEAACBA, Founding Partner and CEO of J. Awan and Partners

Miriam Kiwan, Former Head of Digital Assets at ADGM, Board Member at BlackOack Global

Misha Hanin, Co-founder and CEO of BEDU

Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder and CCO of Crypto Oasis

Matthew Amlot, Managing Editor of Arabian Business

MEBA will be held in the stunning Palm Garden at the five-star W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island on 18 November 2022 in the midst of the high-energy F1 Race Weekend. The black-tie event promises a spectacular evening of recognition, insight and entertainment, attended by high-profile individuals from across the GCC.

Abu Dhabi was chosen as the host city for the inaugural awards because of the UAE leadership's commitment to progression and innovation in blockchain and digital transformation. The UAE as a whole has made significant moves towards the regulation, safety and transparency of blockchain and digital assets, driving the importance of global standards for industry compliance that will benefit all aspects of Web 3.0. This forward-thinking approach has attracted numerous global players to establish their presence in the emirates, creating a strong ecosystem that contributes towards its reputation as a hub for crypto and beyond.

Jehanzeb Awan, Board Member of MEAACBA, Founding Partner and CEO of J. Awan and Partners said: “Blockchain is creating a digital ecosystem which will support a new world of services and products ranging from financial services through to real economy. The Middle East Blockchain Awards will help drive innovation, reward excellence and provide a benchmark for companies to aspire to and in doing so contribute significantly to the regional eco system.”

Max Palethorpe, Founder and CEO of Hoko Group said: "The Middle East Blockchain Awards come at a time when people and businesses are pushing the boundaries of what was previously thought impossible, making significant headway into a digital-first world. This is a very exciting period for anyone involved in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. It's our privilege to honour those who are forging new paths with the recognition they deserve."

Award categories include Most Innovative DeFi Platform 2022, Most Promising DEX to Watch 2022, Most Powerful CEX 2022, Best Mobile Crypto Wallet 2022, Best NFT Marketplace 2022, Best Crypto Investment Fund 2022, Most Promising Web 3.0 Ecosystem 2022, Best Nft & Gamefi Project 2022, Top Global Crypto Youtuber / Influencer 2022, Most Influential Woman in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential CMO in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential Global Crypto News Service 2022, Most Influential CEO In Blockchain & Crypto 2022, and Most Promising ESG Crypto Project.

Entries can be submitted www.mebawards.io

About ADFW

Building on ADGM’s success of its flagship initiative Fintech Abu Dhabi since 2017, which attracted 18,500 participants, 200+ speakers, 100+ startups and 75+ ecosystem partners. Abu Dhabi Finance Week is a week-long engagement addressing a spectrum of economic issues: financial technology & innovation, startups & enterprise, venture funding & investment, asset management & capital markets, economic policy & regulation.

About Hoko Abu Dhabi

Hoko Agency is a diversified and innovative company that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of businesses within the sectors of Finance, Blockchain, Entertainment, Sport and F&B. Hoko strives to be the best-in-class in each of their service lines; offering quality products, world class service and fitting solutions that go beyond the industry's expectations.

About MEAACBA

The Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association is a not-for-profit member-driven organisation, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and supported by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The Association has cross-industry representation and has been formed to support the development of accessible, transparent, and compliant crypto-blockchain ecosystems. It is controlled by a Board of highly respected industry specialists and supported by an Advisory Board of notable practitioners and business owners. For more information please go to www.meaacba.org

