Supported by ADIO, the homegrown global event will become a marquee platform for Abu Dhabi’s SAVI Cluster

Set for April 2024, DRIFTx will attract global players and leaders shaping the future of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx) announced today the launch of DRIFTx in Abu Dhabi, an international thought-leadership and exhibition platform dedicated to advancing the future of smart and autonomous mobility across air, land, and sea. Anchored by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), which recently launched Abu Dhabi’s Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, DRIFTx will convene global leaders to shape the future of transportation and sustainable mobility, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for advanced urban mobility.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, R&D centres, and comprehensive value-added services within a conducive regulatory framework, Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster aims to unlock and amplify the global potential of smart and autonomous vehicle technologies. Aligned with these goals, DRIFTx aims to serve as an international platform within this dynamic ecosystem, driving multi-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration between leaders and innovators from across the world, including multi-national organisations, governments, academia, regulatory bodies, and the global start-up community, as well as showcasing smart and autonomous mobility solutions across air, land and sea applications.

Welcoming the launch of DRIFTx, Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “With growing urbanisation, smart and autonomous technologies stand as a transformative wave that will address mobility in light of complex challenges that are related to environmental sustainability, social equity, and urban planning. DRIFTx will serve as SAVI’s flagship platform that will foster cross-disciplinary collaboration to drive innovation across the sector, and cementing Abu Dhabi as the epicentre for advanced urban mobility that unites the automotive, aviation, and maritime sectors to shape a more connected, sustainable, and equitable future.”

With the global smart and autonomous vehicle market projected to grow exponentially, reaching an estimated value of $448.6 billion by 2035, these technologies are at the forefront of advancing urban mobility globally, revolutionising transportation and how cities are designed and planned. Set to be held in April 2024, DRIFTx will drive multi-disciplinary discussions, foster collaboration, and showcase innovations that propel sustainable aviation, drone technology, smart road and rail systems, eco-conscious maritime solutions, and last-mile delivery solutions.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx), said: "We are thrilled to be launching DRIFTx, supporting Abu Dhabi’s mission to pioneer smart and autonomous vehicle applications in the UAE and beyond. By bringing together key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx is set to catalyse discussions and collaborations that will create a sustainable, innovative future that transcends borders and sets new benchmarks in the autonomous vehicle and mobility sector.”

Set to be anchored in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx will serve as a dynamic global platform featuring conferences, meetups, future-forward exhibitions, and exciting entertainment. The event will drive discussions and debate on the evolving trends, challenges, and opportunities that can accelerate the future of smart and autonomous mobility solutions. DRIFTx will also showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations from across the world that are revolutionising the sector.

About GMOLx

Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx) is a purpose-driven event management consultant and operator that has quickly emerged as a prominent player with a distinctive approach to crafting exceptional global conferences, sporting events, and community initiatives.

GMOLx’s portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) – globally recognized as the world’s most high-profile gathering for industry leaders; the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s 18th General Conference; the World Padel Tour (WPT) Abu Dhabi Master - one of only five Master tournaments in the world; Making Prosperity – a global impact initiative encouraging innovators to solve real-world problems; and community events like the McDonald’s Junior Padel Academy – a grassroots academy offering kids aged 8-12 free access to padel lessons.

To learn more about GMOLx, please visit https://www.gmolx.com/ and follow GMOLx on LinkedIn: GMOLx, and Instagram: @gmolxevents.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions.

ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.