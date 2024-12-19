Abu Dhabi-UAE- The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) and ADNOC Technical Academy hosted an Open Day to introduce the beneficiaries of the Authority’s social support programs to the specialized technical training and vocational education programs offered by the Academy in the energy sector. The event aimed to promote the participants’ engagement and equip them with the necessary skills to enter the specialized job market.

Hosted at ADNOC Technical Academy’s premises in Abu Dhabi, the initiative aligns with the Authority’s ongoing efforts to empower recipients of the Abu Dhabi’s social support program. The event provided beneficiary familiy members with diverse empowerment opportunities, including education, training, and employment, ultimately promoting financial independence and enhancing their living standards.

Over 100 beneficiaries attended the Open Day, where they were introduced to ADNOC Technical Academy’s accredited professional programs, enrollment procedures, certifications, benefits, and incentive rewards. The attendees also learned how these programs could help them achieve their career and professional aspirations.

ADSSA’s empowerment programs, developed in collaboration with its strategic partners, encompass a range of training, education, and employment opportunities. These initiatives are designed to enhance the skills of beneficiary family members and enable their integration into the job market. Participation in these programs is mandatory and based on the individuals’ abilities, skills, and prior experiences.

ADSSA continues to work towards expanding its strategic partnerships to ensure synergy with both the public and private sectors in providing training, qualification, and education opportunities for beneficiary families. Through these efforts, the Authority ensures that its empowerment initiatives align with Abu Dhabi’s strategic objectives of enabling citizens to enter the job market. ADSSA serves as a key facilitator and vital link connecting beneficiary families to diverse training and educational platforms across the UAE.