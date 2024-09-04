Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Organising Committee of AIM Congress has announced that the 14th edition of AIM Congress will take place from April 7-9, 2025, under the theme “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape Towards a New Balanced World Structure”.

The 2025 edition of AIM Congress, recognized as the world’s premier investment platform, is set to be the largest ever. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the event will offer unparalleled opportunities for dialogue and collaboration on shaping the future of global investment.

AIM Congress 2025 will explore the latest trends and developments shaping the global investment landscape, focusing on addressing current and future challenges while driving collaborative efforts to forge innovative solutions, with the goal of fostering a balanced, prosperous and sustainable global economy.

The event will see the participation of an elite group of leaders, government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, senior regional and international investors, as well as prominent international companies and organizations from various sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, emphasized the significance of this gathering, stating, “AIM Congress 2025 is an opportunity to reaffirm the UAE’s unwavering commitment to leading global efforts in addressing the pressing economic challenges of our time. As the world navigates profound economic shifts, AIM will provide a crucial platform for the international community to come together, devise innovative investment strategies, and build a framework that ensures sustainable and inclusive growth for all.”

HE Al Zeyoudi went on to say, "As the hosts of this prestigious global investment congress, the UAE is leveraging its forward-looking vision and the guidance of our wise leadership to deepen our engagement with the world in trade and investment, expanding economic partnerships with key global economies that will drive progress towards a more interconnected and resilient world economy. AIM Congress 2025 is a critical opportunity to exchange expertise, share pioneering innovations, and lay down a roadmap for the future of sustainable global investment.”

AIM Congress 2025 will identify exceptional investment opportunities in the UAE, reinforcing its status as a premier global destination for promising investments and delving into global investment trends. It also aims to promote international cooperation to facilitate investment and contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth through diversified investments. Additionally, outstanding innovative startups will be honoured at the event.

Building on the continued success of the previous editions of AIM Congress, the organizing committee is committed to meeting the high expectations of the global investment community. AIM Congress 2025 will be expanded significantly, with an increased number of events, activities and exhibitors. The exhibition area will be doubled to over 30,000 square metres, and the event will host more than 25,000 distinguished participants from 180 countries, with over 1,000 speakers are expected to engage in more than 350 panel discussions.

AIM Congress 2025 will highlight the collaborative efforts that have driven the success of its previous editions for over a decade, thanks to its long-term strategic partnerships with more than 330 esteemed partners, including esteemed international agencies and institutions, major companies and organizations from all over the globe.

The promotional campaign for AIM Congress 2025 has been launched through the Congress's offices in various European and Asian countries. The campaign includes participation in numerous local, regional and global investment exhibitions and events, alongside outreach through social media, traditional and digital media. The campaign aims to engage participants and attract interested visitors from across the continents of the world.

AIM Congress 2025 is set to offer a wide-ranging program of activities, including events, forums, dialogue sessions, workshops, high-level meetings, the AIM Investment Awards and Exhibition, a startups competition, and showcases of country-specific investment opportunities. The 2025 edition will focus on eight key portfolios, including two new additions compared to the previous year, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of various fields and sectors. The Congress aims to inspire, attract, and guide global investments, all while adhering to sustainability standards and leveraging advanced technology.

The eight portfolios of AIM Congress 2025 include Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups & Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs. These portfolios will encompass a broad range of sectors such as smart agriculture, energy, infrastructure, finance and stock exchange markets, and information and communication technology. Additionally, they will address industry, medical tourism, biotechnology, medical technology, the pharmaceutical industry, international trade, logistics and transportation, water technology, tourism, and education. This diverse lineup underscores AIM's comprehensive approach to exploring and advancing critical areas of development and innovation.

UAE's position on global investment map

The UAE has solidified its position as a leading global destination for promising investment opportunities and a key player in the global economy. It continues to be among the most attractive investment destinations in the Arab world and the broader region, achieving remarkable global development. This success is driven by forward-thinking strategies, which include economic diversification, fostering innovation, embracing advanced technology, and creating a business-friendly environment that promotes sustainable growth. These efforts have ensured the UAE's continued leadership on the global investment map.

This is evident in the record growth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows to the UAE, which surged by 35% to reach Dh112.6 billion in 2023, according to the World Investment Report 2024 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

According to the latest statistics, the UAE's non-oil foreign trade has maintained its strong growth momentum, achieving an unprecedented historical milestone in the first half of 2024. The value of non-oil trade exceeded Dh 1.395 trillion, marking an 11.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth is particularly notable, with increases of 28.8%, 54.7%, and 66% compared to the first half of 2022, 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Key portfolios of AIM Congress 2025

Through the FDI portfolio, participants will share insights on the latest regulatory developments and the impact of geopolitical tensions and emerging market dynamics. The goal is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the factors shaping the future of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and to develop actionable strategies for leveraging FDI potential in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Digital transformation, data-driven insights, automation, the Internet of Things, blockchain adoption, focussing on cybersecurity and cognitive technologies are among the key drivers revolutionizing the finance industry. Over the next five years, these advancements are expected to significantly reshape the sector at all levels. The Future of Finance portfolio offers a unique opportunity for finance professionals and stakeholders to network, exchange experiences, and gain valuable insights, enabling participants to navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Global trade volume is projected to grow by 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, as demand for traded goods rebounds following a slowdown in 2023. International trade plays a crucial role in economic development by stimulating growth and expanding markets, which in turn boosts production and sales. Beyond the exchange of goods and services, international trade facilitates foreign direct investment (FDI), bringing increased capital flows, technology transfer, job creation, and knowledge diffusion. These investments contribute to the development of industries, infrastructure and human capital, thereby driving economic growth and attracting further investments.

The Global Manufacturing portfolio will delve into the transformation of the global economy into an Industry 4.0-enabled ecosystem. This shift is vital for producing superior products, attracting more customers, enhancing operational efficiency and promoting sustainability. It also fosters innovation, speeds up time-to-market for new products and tackles challenges such as global pandemics, supply chain disruptions, and demand volatility, while providing actionable insights.

Focussing on innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities, the Startups and Unicorns portfolio will bring together leading innovators, seasoned investors, industry professionals and influential organizing bodies from around the globe, thereby contributing to equipping startups with essential information, tools and networking opportunities to ensure their success in the competitive market environment.

The Future Cities portfolio is designed to address the most important topics related to the establishment of sustainable, resilient and inclusive cities capable of tackling social, environmental and economic challenges.

The Digital Economy portfolio is dedicated to supporting the transformation of the global economy into a digitally-driven economy, fostering a sustainable, inclusive and secure digital future. Digital technologies present unparalleled opportunities for economic transformation. They enable novel interactions among individuals, communities, and governments, facilitate access to information, streamline business operations and enhance engagement with public authorities. Also, the diminishing of geographical and physical barriers creates new avenues for economic, social and cultural development, while also boosting regional and global competitiveness.

The Entrepreneurs portfolio brings together small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their innovative and successful projects. This platform facilitates valuable networking opportunities with potential customers, investors and partners. It also presents workshops and seminars designed to equip SMEs with new skills and strategies for business growth. Additionally, the portfolio aims to raise public awareness of the critical role SMEs play in both local and global economies.

Continued success and attendance growth

Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of AIM Congress, emphasized the event's ongoing success and increasing participation. He said: "Following the resounding success of the previous AIM Congress, which attracted 12,427 prominent figures from 180 countries and featured 412 dialogue sessions exploring investment trends, challenges and opportunities, we are committed to building on this momentum. The previous edition featured 927 speakers, including industry leaders and policymakers, who engaged in discussions to foster collective action and collaboration aimed at driving sustainable global economic growth.”

Al Shezawi added: “As we prepare for AIM Congress 2025, we are dedicated to organizing a bigger and more impactful edition with the goal of continuing the journey towards shaping a more prosperous and inclusive global economy and achieving sustainable economic development, contributing to shaping the evolving investment landscape with renewed vigour."

Al Shezawi said: “In its commitment to stimulating strategic partnerships, the AIM Congress 2024 signed 43 memorandums of understanding between government entities, financial institutions and private sector companies. It also coordinated 8,130 bilateral meetings between investors and participating entities. The agenda of AIM Congress 2024 also included an exhibition, which was dedicated to highlighting the latest innovations, products and services showcased by 352 exhibitors.”

He noted that AIM Congress 2024 featured participation from leading international organizations, including the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Human Settlements Program, the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), among others. This underscores the pivotal role the AIM Congress platform plays in driving and accelerating global economic development.

Al Shezawi emphasized that AIM Congress serves as a critical platform for global investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers to explore new opportunities and forge long-term partnerships aimed at driving economic growth and development.