The Fair will take place at Umm Al Emarat Park from October 31 to November 2

This year’s edition features a range of innovative programs designed to develop children’s cognitive and physical abilities

Over 50 workshops and activities will be organized for families and children

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: As part of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), and organised by ECA in collaboration with the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD), the fair’s Official Sponsor, Abu Dhabi is set to launch the second edition of the Early Childhood Development Fair under the theme 'Curiosity Can Take You Places,' for families and children. The fair will be held from October 31 to November 2 at Umm Al Emarat Park.

As the largest event of its kind in Abu Dhabi, the Fair offers families and children a wide range of educational and recreational activities designed to enhance children's cognitive and physical abilities during early childhood, with over 50 interactive workshops, theater performances, storytelling sessions, and more at their disposal. Additionally, special activities tailored for children of determination will focus on the Arabic language and Emirati culture.

This year’s edition will also feature interactive workshops by renowned educational and entertainment partners such as OliOli, which will provide innovative experiences for children and families. The Grand Prix workshop will allow children to design and build their own race cars, while Interactive Art will offer hands-on art workshops. Warner Bros. Discovery will also host special storytelling sessions, encouraging children to create and express their own stories. Additionally, educational activities such as Explore Emirati Plants, Pearl Diving, Learning Arabic Calligraphy for Beginners, and Sadu Weaving will introduce children to local traditions.

Her Excellency Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director General of the ECA, stated: "This Fair reflects our belief that investing in early childhood development is a direct investment in the future, nurturing generations capable of driving progress and growth across various fields. Early childhood development plays a crucial role in building a sustainable society, and we are committed to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders to create a comprehensive environment that fosters innovation and delivers top-tier services in early childhood development. Through this platform, we aim to raise awareness of the critical role early education plays in promoting sustainable community development and preparing future generations to face upcoming challenges.”

She added: "This year's edition focuses on offering enriching experiences that promote collaboration among families, educators, service providers, and investors, creating an ideal environment to nurture children’s growth and spark their creativity. By fostering play and experiential learning, we aim to support children’s social and emotional development, helping them form positive relationships and actively contribute to their communities. Additionally, we seek to open new avenues for cooperation among stakeholders, ensuring a brighter future for the next generations."

Dr Meera Saeed AlKaabi, Chief of the NACD team, remarked: "We are deeply committed to positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for early childhood development, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi ECA. Our primary role at the Fair is to continue raising awareness of childhood development as both a social priority and a strategic investment in achieving the national agenda's goals. The Fair also provides an ideal platform to highlight the importance of qualified professionals in the sector and the crucial role of instilling cultural identity and national values in future generations. Through our efforts, we aim to build strong foundations for achieving exceptional educational and developmental outcomes for children and their families across Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

It’s worth noting that the Fair will be held over three days, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi. For more information about the fair, visitors can visit the website (ecdfair.ae) and also they are encouraged to register their interest in visiting the event.

About the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority:

Established in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority is an independent government entity under the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi. It is responsible for overseeing and developing an integrated early childhood development system across four key sectors: health and nutrition, child protection, family support, and education and early care, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. The ECA works to strengthen its partners' capabilities by proposing policies, regulations, and systems, and conducting research to advance early childhood development.

About the National Academy for Childhood Development:

Founded in 2023 under Law No. 11 of 2023 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the National Academy for Childhood Development aims to enhance the capabilities of early childhood workers, caregivers, and parents, with a particular focus on promoting the Arabic language and national identity. The NACD offers an accredited 18-month professional diploma program in childhood care and development.