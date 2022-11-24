This weekend it’s time for Al Dhafra communities to enjoy an array of curated entertainment and fun and create wonderful memories

ABU DHABI, UAE: The Department of Community Development has announced that the next Abu Dhabi Moments weekend will be at Al Dhannah City in the Al Dhafrah region from 25 November to 27 November. A curated variety of fun activities are set to entertain visitors. Gates open at 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, entrance and all the activities are free of charge for all members of the public.

During the successful launch at Khalifa Square in Abu Dhabi and a weekend at Al Jahili Park in Al Ain, the latter welcomed more than 44,000 visitors, leading to an impressive total of more than 100,000 visitors to both Abu Dhabi Moments events so far.

The Al Dhannah City community are welcome to enjoy various community activities, enhanced by various shows, educational workshops for children, challenging games and roaming performances.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, DCD Executive Director, Community Engagement & Sports, said, “We are delighted to bring the fun of Abu Dhabi Moments to the community in Al Dhannah City for the first time ever having previously entertained the public at Khalifa Square Park and Al Ain’s Al Jahili Park, where the initiative proved to be an overwhelming success made possible by all the individuals and families who came to create special moments and turn them into precious memories by participating in our various activities that were tastefully organized for all members of the community.

“The coming together of families and the community as a whole, in one event, tells us that the spirit of togetherness, regardless of social barriers, is very much alive in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We live in a country where diversity is celebrated, inclusion and tolerance are encouraged to generate mutual respect, and friendship among community members is fostered. We, at the DCD, are delighted to create an environment that enthuses such a spirit of harmony that enriches lives through the diverse experiences at Abu Dhabi Moments,” he added, saying that with the weather cooling down, Abu Dhabi Moments is one of the best weekend activities in the emirate for outdoor community entertainment.

The Department of Community Development is pleased to cooperate with main sponsors namely Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Ethmar Holdings, Al Dhannah City, NMC Healthcare, Al Ain Farms and Toshiba, who are all key partners in achieving the goals of the community initiative. DCD also works with strategic partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, We are All Police, National Health Insurance Company - Daman, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Family Development Foundation, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Hayat Post-Care Association, Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education, Museum of Illusions, Al Ain Center For Care And Rehabilitation, Chapters Fitness & Soul and Seven Wellness in providing all forms of support to ensure the achievement of the goals and strategies of the Abu Dhabi government.

