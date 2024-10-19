Abu Dhabi: The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has launched the latest version of Bayaan Platform, a state-of-the-art tool designed to equip decision-makers in Abu Dhabi Government entities with real-time statistical insights and comprehensive analyses. The platform aims to enhance the government’s ability to monitor sector performance, make informed policy decisions, and swiftly respond to emerging challenges.

The new Bayaan Platform was launched during SCAD's participation at GITEX Global 2024, held in Dubai from October 14 to 18, as part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion under the theme "Towards an AI Native Government." This initiative is a significant milestone in the drive for digital transformation and aligns with the emirate's vision to lead in the data landscape.

Bayaan provides decision-makers with comprehensive statistical indicators and interactive insights, supporting strategic planning and the development of proactive policies. Users can customize advanced dashboards to visualize data and conduct analyses, with flexible options for integrating new data sources.

His Excellency Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, SCAD's Director General said “Bayaan, the unified decision-making platform, not only showcases Abu Dhabi's leadership in the data landscape but serves as a direct outcome of the strong collaboration with our stakeholders who have contributed invaluable data, laying the foundation for innovative solutions and transformative socio-economic impact.”

He added “Guided by the wise leadership vision and aligned with the emirate's ambitious strategy, SCAD remains committed to equipping decision-makers with cutting-edge solutions that facilitate data-driven policies to effectively tackle challenges and seize opportunities.”

The new version of Bayaan Platform introduces advanced self-service features, enabling users to customize intelligent visualizations for scenario analysis and predict the impact of government policies and initiatives across multiple sectors. The platform incorporates modern data analysis tools, ranging from data exploration dashboards for data preparation and processing to advanced analytical dashboards that leverage cutting-edge machine learning techniques, ensuring robust support for decision-making processes.

Her Excellency Badria Abdalla Obaid, Executive Director of SCAD's Foresights and Communication Sectors noted, "With the integration of generative artificial intelligence solutions into Bayaan Platform, government users can receive rapid, data-driven insights presented through interactive visual formats across various sectors. Additionally, the platform offers access to geospatial data for geographic pattern analysis, enhancing the understanding of policy impacts across different regions of the emirate."

To extend the platform’s benefits to the wider community, SCAD has also made a public version available through Bayaan mobile application. This app provides an accessible gateway for individuals and organizations to access statistical data and utilize it to inform personal and community-level decision-making, with plans to introduce generative AI features in future updates.

For more information, you can visit the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi website: www.scad.gov.ae.

About the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD)

Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 to organise and develop statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Centre was reorganised by Law No. (5) of 2021, which placed SCAD under the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. In April 2023, in accordance with The Executive Council Decree No. (39) of 2023, SCAD's affiliation was transferred to the Department of Government Enablement (DGE).

SCAD is an independent entity with full financial autonomy, tasked with organising and developing statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SCAD supports government decision-making through a decentralised approach to statistical work, aligning with the emirate’s vision for sustainable development and strategic planning.

SCAD is responsible for creating an integrated statistical ecosystem, managing all aspects of statistical work, including the development and regulation of statistical frames for all sectors. The Centre oversees the collection, classification, storage, analysis, and publication of Abu Dhabi’s statistical data. Additionally, SCAD develops and disseminates estimates, projections, analytics, and forecasts, providing government entities with reliable statistics. It is authorised to collaborate with entities or companies for data collection and other statistical activities.