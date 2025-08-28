Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has named the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) as the Equestrian Sector Partner for its 22nd edition. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX 2025 will be organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. The event will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 30 August to 7 September 2025.

This year, EAHS will participate as part of an integrated pavilion that showcases various specialised equestrian fields. The pavilion will feature equestrian supplies and nutrition, handmade saddle craftsmanship, an Arabian horse drawing platform, the Tshouleeb team from the Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry, and an interactive equestrian club that welcomes visitors of all backgrounds.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, said: “The Emirates Arabian Horse Society’s participation in the 22nd edition of ADIHEX is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Society’s Board of Directors. This initiative is carried out under the direct supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board. It reflects a comprehensive vision that demonstrates a deep commitment to equestrianism and the preservation of purebred Arabian horses.

He added: “Since its inception, the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has maintained a strong partnership with ADIHEX, demonstrated by its increasingly comprehensive and diverse annual participation at this event. Through a variety of performances and events, EAHS enhances aims to enhance the visitor experience and highlights the important role of horses in Emirati culture and identity. The Society’s involvement aims to preserve heritage, celebrate the legacy of the Arabian horse, and showcase its authenticity. EAHS views ADIHEX as a unique international platform to elevate the profile of Arabian horses, demonstrating their beauty, heritage, and cultural significance, and reflecting the nation’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding this noble legacy.”

Saad Al-Hasani, Event Director of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, said: “ADIHEX is proud to have EAHS as the official partner for the Equestrian Sector in its 22nd edition. This partnership reflects the longstanding and distinguished relationship between ADIHEX and the EAHS, enhancing the presence of purebred Arabian horses within the cultural and heritage landscape of the UAE.

“The Society’s participation this year is a meaningful addition that enriches the visitor experience and showcases the beauty of Arabian equestrianism. We value their involvement, which embodies the spirit of innovation and authenticity. We look forward to the 22nd edition of the exhibition becoming a milestone event in supporting equestrianism and elevating the presence of Arabian horses locally and internationally, aligning with a comprehensive national vision that honours heritage while keeping pace with future aspirations.”

EAHS will host a variety of events and competitions that highlight the pivotal role of the purebred Arabian horse in Emirati cultural and heritage. Highlights include educational workshops for horse owners on topics such as registration and documentation procedures, requirements for participating in Arabian Horse championships, and an introduction to EAHS’s digital application and website. All activities are designed to raise awareness and enhance knowledge among enthusiasts in this field.

The Society is also organising a specialised workshop on making traditional Ma’arqa Arabian saddles, introducing visitors to the art and skill of traditional saddle making. The workshop reflects the precision and authenticity of the craft and is open to all visitors and enthusiasts, inviting them to discover a unique aspect of authentic Arab heritage.

Returning for its third edition, EAHS will organise the Emirati Handler Competition, where Emirati handlers will present their horses in the Live Arena dressed in traditional Emirati uniform. Participants are judged based on specific criteria, including their control of the horse, appropriate appearance and conduct that reflects the authentic heritage values of Arabian horse presentation.

Additionally, the Society celebrates authentic heritage arts by organising the Tshouleeb Competition, reviving an ancient Emirati art form once used to inspire enthusiasm among riders. Today, it is presented in a competitive format combining Nabati poetry and equestrian performance, highlighting the harmony between word and movement in a unique heritage scene.

As part of the participation, a dedicated space will be provided for Arabic art through the Arabic Calligraphy Competition, showcasing the beauty of Arabic script by writing selected verses from Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan the First’s poem “O Sheikh, Spare Me the Worries and Sorrows.” The aim is to blend visual art with traditional Nabati poetry and creatively commemorate an influential national figure.

To promote linguistic and cultural identity, EAHS, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, organises the Mazyoon Al Awsaf Award to select the most beautiful authentic Arabic name for a locally born Arabian horses in the colt or filly categories. This initiative aims to advance the Arabic Language and encourage breeders and owners to give their horses authentic Arabic names.

EAHS participation also includes a range of impressive shows, such as the Liberty Show, highlighting the aesthetic qualities of purebred Arabian horses. There will also be horse training demonstrations showcasing the harmony and understanding between trainer and horse, offering an educational and entertaining experience for equestrian enthusiasts of all ages.

The Society will showcase the Tshouleeb Team of the Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry, presenting dynamic performances that combine movement and improvised poetry to capture the spirit of Emirati horsemanship. In addition, an Arabian Horse Auction will be held, featuring a selection of Arabian horses that have achieved top placements in both international and local championships, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire high-quality horses of distinguished pedigree.

Through its participation at ADIHEX, EAHS reaffirms its dedication to preserving authentic Emirati heritage and promoting the significance of Arabian horses. By organising events that blend tradition with innovation, EAHS attracts a wide audience of equestrian, cultural, and heritage enthusiasts, further strengthening the cultural and economic presence of Arabian horses.

ADIHEX 2025 welcomes extensive participation from local and international organisations, along with leading companies and brands in hunting, equestrianism, traditional crafts, and the preservation of environmental and cultural heritage.

The 22nd edition of ADIHEX will be the largest in its history, featuring leading local and international brands. The event aims to offer an exceptional cultural experience that celebrates Emirati heritage, emphasizing sustainable hunting practices and ensuring all activities meet the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

For enquiries and more information about the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit the exhibition’s website: https://www.adihex.com