Abu Dhabi: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Art 2023 will take place from 22 to 26 November 2023 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the upcoming 15th edition will be its largest yet, featuring 92 galleries from over 31 countries. The art fair is a culmination of Abu Dhabi Art’s year-long visual arts programme and plays a vital role in the burgeoning art scene of the WANASA region.

Abu Dhabi Art’s annual fair is an important cultural platform for West Asia. With 37 new and 55 returning galleries, this year’s edition spotlights diverse geographies alongside curated exhibitions and commissions, positioning itself as a place of discovery for global art histories. The fair remains committed to welcoming diverse curatorial perspectives, embedding itself in the community, and playing an integral part in the art ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The 92 participating galleries represent countries from around the globe – including, for the first time, galleries from Georgia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, and Chile.

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, said “This year’s Abu Dhabi Art represents a significant moment in the fair’s history due to its sheer size, with double the number of galleries participating since its early days. We are delighted to be able to attract such a diverse range of artists and galleries from around the world, in part thanks to the important contribution and research of our global gallery representatives.

“The presence of so many new galleries at the Fair signifies how dynamic the local and regional art market has become over the last 15 years. By working closely with curators, gallery representatives, galleries and artists, we are also ensuring that our gallery presentations offer unparalleled access to art histories and research, ensuring visitors have the opportunity to better understand these wide-ranging global positions.”

Representing some of the participating galleries this year are: Maneli Keykavioussi, who will focus on Latin America with participating galleries including Dan Galleria, Pablo Goebel Fine Arts, Praxis, Galeria Karla Osorio, Galeria La Cometa and Casa Zirio; visiting professor Riccarda Mandrini focusing on sustainability with participating galleries including Kó, LIA RUMMA, THK Gallery, and ADN Galleria; Founder and Director of Le Violon Bleu Gallery Essia Hamdi, who will focus on female artists from the Arab world with galleries including Agial Art Gallery, Galerie Krinzinger and Wadi Finan Art Gallery; and Chris Wan Feng - who will bring together galleries that reflect on Hong Kong’s historical and contemporary art landscape, including Rossi & Rossi, and HANART TZ.

Chris Wan Feng, Curator, Art Critic and gallery representative for the participating Hong Kong galleries, said: “I am honoured to be invited to curate the Hong Kong Focus sector of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair this year, where we will present for the first time in the Middle East a great selection of Modern and Contemporary art from Hong Kong, reflecting its unique and rich historical context, and the exciting contemporary art scene taking place now in the region. I am confident that the encounter and exchange with the audience of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair will further develop and strengthen our art dialogue between the two regions”.

Among the 37 new galleries that will be present at the fair this year are LIA RUMMA (Italy), De Sarthe (Hong Kong), Leo Gallery (Hong Kong), and Pablo Goebel Fine Arts (Mexico). Abu Dhabi Art will also welcome back 55 galleries who have participated in previous editions. Returning galleries include: Gallery Isabelle Van Den Eynde (UAE), Sean Kelly (USA), Hakgojae Gallery (South Korea), Mazzoleni (Italy), HANART TZ Gallery (China), Galerie Krinzinger (Austria) and Perrotin (France), among many others.

The Modern & Contemporary section of the fair will see 40 participating galleries including Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong), Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunisia), and Bernier/Eliades (Greece).

The 2023 Visual Campaign Artist is Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim (represented by Lawrie Shabibi Gallery in Dubai), whose work is heavily inspired by a deep love for the environment and natural beauty of his birthplace, Khorfakkan - nestled between the Gulf of Oman and the Hajar Mountains. The Visual Campaign Artist for the programme is tasked with creating the fair’s visual campaign, and the chosen images are then used across marketing materials to define the identity of the fair.

Abu Dhabi Art will continue to announce details of the fair’s programmes and events in the coming months.

Full List of Galleries exhibiting at Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2023:

110 Veronique Rieffel (France)

1X1 Art Gallery (UAE)

Ab-Anbar (United Kingdom)

ABC-ARTE (Italy)

Addis Fine Art (United Kingdom)

ADN Galeria (Spain)

Agial Art Gallery (Lebanon)

AGorgi Gallery (Tunisia)

Aicon Contemporary (United States of America)

Aisha Alabbar Gallery (UAE)

Aninat Gallery (Chile)

Anna Laudel (Germany)

Aria Gallery (Iran)

Artbooth Gallery (UAE)

ARTSIDE Gallery (South Korea)

ATHR (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Baia Gallery (Georgia)

Barakat Contemporary (South Korea)

BARO Galeria (Spain)

Bernier/Eliades (Greece)

Canvas Gallery (Pakistan)

CARBON 12 (UAE)

Casa Zirio (Colombia)

Chardin Gallery (Georgia)

COSPACE (China)

CUSTOT GALLERY DUBAI (UAE)

Cuturi Gallery (Singapore)

DAN GALERIA (Brazil)

Daniel Crouch Rare Books (UK)

Dastan Gallery (Iran)

De Sarthe (Hong Kong)

Elmarsa (UAE)

Errm Art Gallery (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Etihad Modern Art Gallery (UAE)

Firetti Contemporary (UAE)

Galeria Karla Osorio (Brazil)

Galeria La Cometa (Colombia)

Galerie in Situ - fabienne leclerc, Grand Paris (France)

Galerie Isa (India)

Galerie Krinzinger (Austria)

Galerie La La Lande (France)

GALLERIA CONTINUA (Italy)

Gallery Isabelle Van Den Eynde (UAE)

Gallery Misr (Egypt)

Gallery One (Palestine)

Gary Tatintsian Gallery (United States of America)

Green Art Gallery (UAE)

Grosvenor Gallery (United Kingdom)

GVCC (Morocco)

Hafez Gallery (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Hakgojae Gallery (South Korea)

HANART T Z GALLERY (Hong Kong)

JPS (Hong Kong)

Keumsan Gallery (South Korea)

Kó (Nigeria)

Lawrie Shabibi (UAE)

LEE & BAE (South Korea)

Leehwaik Gallery (South Korea)

Leila Heller Gallery (UAE)

Leo Gallery (Hong Kong)

LIA RUMMA (Italy)

Lilia bin salah (France)

Lucie Chang Fine Arts (Hong Kong)

Mashrabia Gallery of Contemporary Art (Egypt)

Mazzoleni (Italy)

Meem Gallery (UAE)

Musk & Amber Gallery (Tunisia)

October Gallery (UK)

P420 (Italy)

Pablo Goebel Fine Arts (Mexico)

Perrotin (France)

Pi Artworks (Turkey)

Praxis (Argentina)

Ronchini (UK)

Rossi & Rossi (Hong Kong)

Sabrina Amrani (Spain)

Salwa Zeidan Gallery (UAE)

Sapar Contemporary (United States of America)

SARAI Gallery (SARADIPOUR) (Iran)

SC Gallery (Hong Kong)

Sean Kelly (United States of America)

Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunisia)

Squarestreet (Hong Kong)

TABARI ARTSPACE (UAE)

The Shophouse (Hong Kong)

The Third Line (UAE)

The Window Project (Georgia)

THK Gallery (South Africa)

Wadi Finan Art Gallery (Jordan)

WHATIFTHEWORLD (South Africa)

Why Not Gallery (Georgia)

Zawyeh Gallery (UAE)

2023 Gallery Representatives

Maneli Keykavoussi

Gallery Sector: Latin America

Curator, artist and daughter of the late prominent Iranian artist Farideh Lashai.

Riccarda Mandrini

Gallery Sector: International

Visiting professor both at Cattolica University (Milano) and Pavia University. She has contributed to many essays and to the publication of the new edition of “Enciclopedia Treccani d’Arte Contemporanea”. She is also a frequent contributor to the art magazine “Art e Dossier”.

Essia Hamdi

Gallery Sector: North Africa and West Asia

Founder and Director of Le Violon Bleu Gallery, professor of letters and long-time supporter of artists from North Africa.

Chris Wan Feng

Gallery Sector: Hong Kong

Chris Wan Feng（b.1982) is a curator and art critic, who currently works and lives in Hong Kong. His art writing can be found in various media publications. Chris’s recent research and curation focuses on development of local art systems and creation of emerging artists in Hong Kong. He is also the founder and editor of independent art review collective “daoju.art”, which supports the local art community through planning and organizing a series of art critique projects.

-Ends-

Media contact: ada@sevenmedia.ae

About Abu Dhabi Art

Abu Dhabi Art expands beyond the notion of a traditional art fair, in placing strong emphasis on a diverse public engagement programme, including art installations and exhibitions, talks and events that take place in different locations throughout the year. The culmination of this year-long programme is the Abu Dhabi Art event in November, which provides an important sales platform for participating galleries whilst also offering these galleries an opportunity to showcase ambitious installations and site-specific works by their artists to a wide audience. abudhabiart.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought. dctabudhabi.ae