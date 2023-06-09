Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is participating in the 28th Salon International de l’Édition et du Livre, organised by the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication and taking place until 11 June in Rabat, Morocco.

Through its participation, the ALC aims to enrich the regional cultural scene and strengthen its relationships with stakeholders and experts in the publishing industry. The Centre’s activities will showcase its many publishing and translation initiatives and promote its publications to new audiences.

The ALC stand is set to feature more than 500 titles from the Esdarat project and the Kalima Translation Project, the latter of which aims to revive the translation movement in the Arab world and build bridges of cross-cultural communication, promoting openness and tolerance. Kalima supports translation into Arabic from various languages, with the aim of providing wider options for Arab readers and filling resource gaps in Arab libraries.

His Excellency Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s participation in the Salon International de l’Édition et du Livre in Morocco follows the remarkable success we achieved at the Tunis International Book Fair in April, which generated great demand for the publications of our Kalima Translation Project across the Arab Maghreb region. This is an excellent opportunity to introduce the Centre’s projects and initiatives, build partnerships with publishers in Morocco and around the world, and pave the way for them to participate in the next edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.”

The 28th Salon International de l’Édition et du Livre brings together 737 publishers from 51 countries. This year’s edition celebrates the province of Quebec in Canada as a special guest of the event, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Moroccan-Canadian diplomatic relations. A total of 661 writers, intellectuals, and poets from Morocco and around the world will attend the fair, with 221 activities on the agenda including scientific and artistic workshops and activities for children.

The ALC’s recent participation in the Tunis International Book Fair witnessed an unparalleled turnout from the public, and all the publications displayed at the Centre’s pavilion – more than 4,500 books and upwards of 800 academic titles in various fields – were sold within a few days of the fair’s launch.