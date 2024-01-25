Egypt is selected as Guest of Honour for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024, and Naguib Mahfouz as Cultural Personality of the Year.

The Centre kicks off its participation with a concert celebrating the centenary of renowned musician Sayed Darwish.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is participating in the 55th Cairo International Book Fair, taking place from 24 January to 6 February under the theme ‘We create knowledge, we preserve the word’.

The ALC’s participation is showcasing its role in supporting and advancing the Arabic language, while promoting the publishing, translation, and creative industries in the Arab world. The ALC’s agenda for the Fair includes a series of seminars, cultural and professional meetings, specialised workshops, musical evenings, and book signings. More than 500 ALC-produced titles, including 120 new publications, are available for sale.

The Fair in Cairo also highlights the Centre’s various projects, awards, initiatives, and grants, including flagship events like the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). While in Cairo, the Centre will showcase the ADIBF 2024’s Cultural and Professional Programmes.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Cairo International Book Fair celebrates literature, knowledge, and Arab culture, shedding light on creativity across the region and building bridges within culture. It offers a platform for exchanging ideas with authors, publishers, and academics from around the world, as together we explore the latest international trends in the publishing industry and strive to advance the Arabic language and shed light on its impact across various fields.”

He added: “The Fair allows the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to communicate directly with leading stakeholders in the publishing sector and creative industries, as we introduce our latest projects and initiatives and expand our network of partnerships with key regional and global cultural institutions and publishing houses.”

The programme kicks off with a grand concert titled ‘Ana Hawayt… Ma Intahayt’ (I Fell in Love... I Did Not Pass Away) held at Abdeen Palace, commemorating the centenary of musician Sayed Darwish, with renowned performers, artists, and creators from around the Arab world participating. The concert is a continuation of the longstanding cultural dialogue between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt and showcases the profound impact that Darwish has had on music in the Arab world across generations.

During its participation at the Fair, the Centre is also set to announce that Egypt is selected to be Guest of Honour at the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024, while Naguib Mahfouz is chosen as the Cultural Personality of the Year.

The cultural seminars cover topics such as the role of libraries; translation in the era of artificial intelligence; the role of literary awards and grants in supporting creatives; and podcasts, digital platforms, and their role in enriching Arabic content, in addition to a session by the Sheikh Zayed Book Award team about manuscript editing and its challenges.

Additional sessions showcase the shortlisted nominees for the Sard Al Thahab Award and explore the Kanz Al Jeel Award’s mission to revive Nabati poetry. The agenda also includes a workshop titled ‘How to Use Social Media for Book Promotion’.

The ALC is additionally hosting a series of events and sessions at Prince Mohamed Ali Palace (Al Manial Palace), including a showcase of the book ‘President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan... Highlights in the journey of a man of humanity’ by Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, with a book signing with the author. The agenda also offers a range of sessions focusing on books on music issued by the ALC, hosting evenings that integrate discussions and musical performances. These include a session on the book ‘Rhythms of Light: A Musical Biography of Four of the Geniuses of Oriental Melody’ by author Hassan Zaki, in addition to sessions on ‘The Flute: A Piece of Reed with the Scent of Legends’ and ‘The Intermediate in the Rules and Theories of Music’.

