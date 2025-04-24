Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, welcomed His Excellency Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Sharjah Judicial Department, and his accompanying delegation to discuss avenues for strengthening cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of judicial development, with a particular emphasis on digital technologies and innovation.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Blooshi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Counsellor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of Sharjah; and His Excellency Counsellor Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, President of the Court of Cassation in Sharjah, alongside several heads of courts and members of the judiciary.

HE Al Abri highlighted the importance of the visit in activating cooperation with the Sharjah Judicial Department and exploring opportunities to strengthen and expand collaboration across various domains. This initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to foster integration among the nation’s judicial institutions and enhance the UAE's global competitiveness in the legal field.

He further stressed the department’s commitment to cultivating strategic partnerships, sharing pioneering experiences, and adopting cutting-edge technologies and best international practices to support development efforts across its sectors. These efforts contribute to reinforcing collaboration, upholding justice and the rule of law, and promoting overall social, economic, and security stability.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the case management system at Abu Dhabi Commercial Court and the range of streamlined services it offers. They received an in-depth explanation of the judicial ecosystem and legal services provided by the department.

The visitors also explored the 2024–2026 Strategic Plan of the department, including its key objectives, ongoing projects, and initiatives that leverage modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the quality and efficiency of judicial services. This includes innovations introduced at the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, aimed at improving access to justice and boosting system performance and service excellence.

The visit concluded with a tour of the department's main headquarters, where the ddelegation was introduced to the Central Library’s services. The library houses a vast collection of publications, legal texts, references, and encyclopaedias across legislative, legal, and judicial disciplines, making it a valuable resource for legal professionals, trainee judges, legal researchers, and practising lawyers.