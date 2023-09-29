Taking place on October 7-8, 2023, at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Centre, ABC Conclave welcomes blockchain enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators driving change in the blockchain space. The event offers a modern platform where the members of the vibrant 20,000+ Web3 community members can collaborate, learn, gain insights from industry experts, and explore the latest trends in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, and Web3.

The largest Web3 conference also aims to highlight the growing role of communications in the technology sector. This year, Mary Pedler, the Founder of INPUT — a communications agency elevating tech and VC brands — will join ABC Conclave as one of the panel moderators.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO and General Manager at Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan; Dr. Zayed Al Hemairy, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & ICO Expert at Bitcoin Inc.; Alex Chehade, Executive Director and General Manager at Binance; Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi, Co-founder at Islamic Coin; Igor Bershadsky, Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Hacken, and others.

Apart from the speaker presentations, ABC Conclave will offer interactive workshops, a hackathon, and insightful panel discussions to promote knowledge-sharing and strategic partnerships.

“I believe that the most exciting progress happens when creative minds come together. With the diverse and talented lineup at ABC Conclave 2023, I'm confident that many great ideas will take root right here,” Pedler comments. As the moderator of the “Forging a Blockchain Oasis; Unveiling the Latest Trends in the Blockchain Landscape” panel, Mary will help the panelists explore how the landscape of blockchain education is evolving to cater to the needs of a rapidly expanding and dynamic industry.

The event organizers also invite participants to explore the fusion of Web2 and Web3 gaming through esports tournaments, visit the exclusive FOMO lounge for valuable networking, attend the ABC Awards ceremony honoring trailblazers in the field, and join other engaging side activities, such as the music festival and cosplay events.

“Web3 is more than a technology; it's a revolution. At ABC Conclave, we're not just hosting an event but creating a platform for this revolution to grow and thrive. We're bringing together the brightest minds in blockchain, digital assets, and fintech from across the globe for a two-day immersive experience in the heart of Dubai,” says Kirubakaran Reddy, Alphablockz Founder & CEO.

To secure your spot at the event and embark on a journey of knowledge, networking, and growth, visit the ABC Conclave official website.

