More than 120 global leaders will convene in Riyadh for the inaugural TOURISE Summit this November, bringing together the largest cross-sector gathering covering all industries that benefit from the trillion dollar tourism sector.

From sports, entertainment, media, transport and aviation; representatives from government, business and non-profits and will join Expedia, Google, Amadeus, Accor, Nikki Beach, Red Sea Global, Certares and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

From headline panels and visionary keynotes to fireside chats and immersive sessions, TOURISE will spotlight the forces transforming global tourism, and the ideas shaping what comes next for the future of tourism.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Get ready to witness history in the making. Over three electrifying days, across two dynamic stages, more than 120 of the world’s most influential visionaries, change-makers, and industry pioneers will converge at the inaugural TOURISE Summit – the boldest global platform designed to unite governments, businesses, investors, and innovators under one roof to reshape the trillion-dollar tourism industry.

In a world grappling with fragmentation and uncertainty, TOURISE emerges as the ultimate catalyst for transformative collaboration and decisive action. This is not just a summit – it’s a movement. A year-round global platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions, and where the future of tourism is forged.

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE, said “TOURISE is where the world’s most diverse and powerful voices unite – public and private sector leaders and innovators from across every industry touched by tourism’s economic force. This summit is a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas and bold solutions that will drive our industry forward. With an extraordinary lineup of speakers, we’re set to spark conversations that will inspire action and shape a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready tourism ecosystem.”

TOURISE 2025 is your front-row seat to the future; a place where public and private sectors, technology, finance, culture, and sustainability collide to rewrite the rules of global tourism for the next half-century.

Meet the speakers:

HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor, PIF Saudi Arabia

Ariane Gorin, CEO, Expedia

Ambassador Patricia Espinosa, Founder, onepoint5

Gloria Guevara, Interim CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Incoming Secretary General of UN Tourism

Luis Maroto, CEO, Amadeus

Francis Suarez, Mayor, Miami

Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports

Lucia Penrod, Co-Founder & Owner, Nikki Beach

Sébastien Bazin, CEO, Accor

Eduardo Santander, CEO, European Travel Commission (ETC)

Harvey Goldsmith CBE, Founder, Nvisible Productions

Jean-Marie Tritant, CEO, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman, Chalhoub Group

Sir Ben Elliot, CEO & Co-Founder, Quintessentially & Hawthorn Advisors

Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow Airport

Paolo Barletta, CEO, Arsenale Group

Greg O'Hara, Founder and a Senior Managing Director, Certares

Martin Nydegger, CEO, Visit Switzerland

Steve Hafner, Co-Founder & CEO, Kayak.com

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director, Qiddiya Investment Company

David Woessner, Co-Founder & Partner, FutureOf

Fettah Tamince, Founder & Chairman, Rixos Hotels

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chair of WTTC, Co-Chairman of Abercrombie & Kent, Chairman of the Heritage Group

Christie Travers-Smith, Director of EMEA Strategic Partnerships, Google Inc.

For the full list of distinguished speakers, visit TOURISE.com/speakers

Headline Sessions You Can’t Miss:

With an action-packed schedule, including exclusive experiences, the full program is now available on TOURISE.com and in the TOURISE app for guests.

FIRESIDE CHAT: The Next Chapter Of Tourism

Two of tourism’s global leaders, Gloria Guevara, Interim CEO WTTC, and Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Incoming Secretary General of UN Tourism, will discuss the sector’s influence and the need for collaboration and shared ambition to enable the sector for decades to come.

PANEL: Digitizing the Expected, Humanizing the Unexpected

Featuring Luis Maroto (Amadeus), Paul Griffiths (Dubai Airports) and Steve Hafner (Kayak.com). Explore how AI and automation create seamless travel — but it’s empathy and human connection that leave lasting impressions.

ICON TALK: Stories & Stakes Behind the Curtain

Harvey Goldsmith CBE (Nvisible Productions) shares five decades of shaping global entertainment and its powerful impact on tourism.

FIRESIDE CHAT: Betting on the Long Game

HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Governor of PIF) shares insights on placing the right bets, unlocking innovation at scale, and building the foundations of a more resilient, dynamic global economy.

Ready to be part of the rise?

The full program, exclusive experiences, and registration details are now live at www.TOURISE.com and in the TOURISE app for guests. Don’t miss your chance to join the world’s most powerful tourism minds and help shape the next 50 years of tourism.

Seats are limited. Register to attend at TOURISE.com

ENDS

For media inquiries including interview opportunities with speakers and TOURISE leadership, please contact: MEDIA@TOURISE.com

About TOURISE

TOURISE is the world’s premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Under the umbrella of the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, powered by the Saudi Tourism Authority, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place November 11–13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism, and technology to drive transformative deals and deliver high-impact initiatives that redefine the future of the global tourism industry.

TOURISE ensures worldwide participation while offering access to decision-makers shaping the industry’s evolution. Following the Summit, TOURISE will continue as a year-round platform where bold ideas turn into real-world solutions.

This is where the next 50 years of tourism are shaped. Together, we are unstoppable.

For more information visit www.tourise.com