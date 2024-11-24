Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The 9th edition of the Saudi Pediatric Neurology Society (SPNS) Conference and Workshops takes off today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the leading event organised by Maarefah Management, and featuring cutting-edge discussions and insights into various pediatric neurology topics. With participation of top healthcare officials, dignitaries, industry leaders, speakers, panellists’, analysts and experts.

Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri, President SPNS, professor and consultant Pediatric Neurologist at the College of Medicine, King Saud University, will be sharing pivotal insights about the importance of vitamin “D” in children’s health and the recommended dose in children with epilepsy. Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri, said: “Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health, muscle strength, immune function, and neurotransmission in the central nervous system in healthy children, patients with epilepsy are at high risk of developing vitamin D deficiency due to antiseizure medications (ASMs), leading to impaired bone quality and increased risk of fractures”.

“For children with epilepsy, there is a lack of conclusive evidence to recommend a specific maintenance dose Vitamin “D”. In trial was approved by the institutional review board at King Saud University, correcting vitamin D deficiency status led to an increased number of seizure-free children, the treatment of 2.6 children with vitamin D deficiency was needed to increase the chances of being seizure-free, Vitamin “D”treatment for adults with epilepsy lead to a reduction of seizure frequency by 30% in the treatment group compared to the control group, A pilot study in adults showed a significant 40%seizure reduction post-correction of vitD deficiency Hollo”. Added Prof. Fahad Al Bashiri.

This year’s conference promises an enriching programme featuring cutting-edge discussions and insights into various pediatric neurology topics, including: Neonatal Neurology. Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Neuro inflammatory Disorders. Neuromuscular Diseases. Brain and Spinal Injuries and Infections. Epilepsy – Brain and Spinal Tumors. Cerebrovascular Disease. Autism. Movement Disorders. Metabolic and Genetic Disorders.

Prof. Mohammad Jan, Professor and Consultant of Pediatric Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology Department of Paediatrics, Faculty of Medicine, King AbdulAziz University, KSA, commented, : Known consequence of primary or metastatic brain tumours, presenting manifestation in 13–24% of children, the only clinical manifestation in 7%, seizure control often aligns with tumour growth can improve with tumour treatment. Brain tumors are the second most common cancer types in children, overall annual incidence 7/100,000 population”.

Dr. Raidah Al-Baradie, Consultant Pediatric Neurology/Epilepsy, King Fahd specialist Hospital- Dammam: “Epilepsy affects 50-70 million people worldwide, and nearly 1 % population will have epilepsy during lifetime, patients have recurrent unprovoked seizures which are clinical manifestation of abnormal neuronal discharges. Increased drugs options have not led to better outcomes, patients endure recurrent seizures before the ‘right’ drug is found, and there is a need to predict response to specific drugs for individual patients”.

“More than 30 new ASM approved in the past 30 years, No change in overall seizure freedom rate or tolerability, and one third of patients drug resistant, failure of the first drug is the strongest predictor of long term outcome, Choosing ASMs remains largely trial & error for individual patients, Machine learning model may serve as clinical decision support tool in drug selection, and prospective evaluation is needed” Dr. Raidah Al-Baradie, concluded.

