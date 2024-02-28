The MENA leisure and entertainment sector is expected to welcome around 250 million visitors by 2028, contributing $14 billion to the region’s economy, as estimated by Redseer.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Recent investments have fuelled the opening of new parks and enhancement of existing ones in the MENA region. Billions of dollars are being invested to add more excitement to an already dynamic industry. It is estimated that PIF-owned Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) are committed to invest $13 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations spread across multiple cities in the Kingdom.

Against this backdrop, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC) gears up for its annual Leisure Entertainment & Attractions (LEA) Conferences.

The much-anticipated LEA CEO Conclave, scheduled on March 4, 2024, at Taj Dubai, Business Bay will delve into several discussions covering topics such as enhancing guest experiences with immersive environments, the rise of sports-based leisure, managing seasonality and fluctuations in demand for attractions in the MENA region, building brand loyalty in today's competitive leisure landscape, and exploring the world of leadership and mentorships, among other relevant subjects.

“Seven years ago, we started the LEA Conferences as an endeavour to bring together peers from the industry to share knowledge, best practices, and learnings to redefine the MENA leisure and entertainment landscape with unique, immersive, cutting-edge and above all memorable experiences. Since then, the conference has evolved and has managed to diversify the MENA region’s entertainment economy,” stated Silvio Liedtke, Vice President – MENALAC & CEO, Landmark Leisure

The LEA Health, Safety, and Sustainability Day, now renamed to embrace a wider perspective, is scheduled on March 5, 2024, at DWTC, and will address the paramount aspects of Health, Safety, and Sustainability, underscoring its commitment to guest safety and industry well-being.

Commenting on the HSS Conference, Peter Stubbs, Chairperson MENALAC HSE Committee and Director of HSE, MAF said, “As representatives of the leading leisure and attractions industry within the region, it is our collective responsibility to embed the foundations of health, safety, and sustainability, and the MENALAC HSS Day serves as a beacon, guiding us toward a future where our industry not only excels but also shows social responsibility to all of its stakeholders.

