Under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, the University of Bahrain (UoB) will host the sixth edition of the Youth Forum for Entrepreneurship "MicroShabab". Organised by the Future Youth Association, the forum will take place from October 1-3, 2024, at the Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Hall at the UoB Sakhir campus.

On this occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa stressed that the Youth Forum for Entrepreneurship "MicroShabab" serves as a testament to Bahrain's commitment to supporting and empowering its youth in the field of entrepreneurship.

His Highness said that the forum provides a crucial platform for encouraging innovation and strengthening the entrepreneurial capabilities of Bahraini youth, contributing to a stimulating environment for creativity and excellence. He further stated that such initiatives are essential steps towards achieving sustainable development and creating new job opportunities for young people, ultimately bolstering the national economy.

Moreover, HH Shaikh Khalid commended the efforts of the organisers and sponsors of the forum, stressing the importance of continuing such events that reflect the vision of the Wise Leadership in empowering Bahraini youth and enhancing their role in shaping the nation’s future.

He reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to supporting initiatives that develop the skills of Bahraini youth, expressing his hope that this forum will be a new step towards achieving sustainable development goals and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship.