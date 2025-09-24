Sharjah, The 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s largest gold and jewellery trade event, officially opened today, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the prestigious 5-day exhibition gathers over 500 local and international exhibitors, in addition to more than 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals representing major global jewellery companies and brands. It provides a premier venue to explore exclusive jewellery designs and signature collections of luxury watches, rare gold pieces, and precious stones.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, along with members of SCCI’s Board of Directors. Also present were H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, alongside senior officials, diplomatic representatives, and leading figures from the gold and jewellery trade sector.

The attendees toured the exhibition area covering over 30,000 square metres, where exhibitors presented detailed insights into their latest designs and innovations in jewellery and gold craftsmanship. They visited the stands of Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery, the exhibition’s diamond sponsor, and Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery, the platinum sponsor, to explore their exclusive designs and innovative jewellery pieces.

They also visited the "Emirati Goldsmiths" Platform’s stand, which features a distinguished group of Emirati designers showcasing dazzling collections of gold and diamond jewellery, all recognised for their unique and heritage-inspired designs that combine craftsmanship with cultural authenticity.

Among the highlights of this edition is an exclusive showcase by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery, which has received the Guinness World Records certificate for their piece "Dubai Dress," officially recognised as the world's heaviest dress made from pure 21-karat gold.

The masterpiece is valued at AED 4.6 million and weighs 10.0812 kilograms in total. It consists of four main pieces including a golden crown weighing 398 grams, a necklace of 8810.60 grams, earrings of 134.1 grams, in addition to the “Hiyar” piece weighing 738.5 grams.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show serves as a key platform reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for gold and precious metals trade.

He underlined the exhibition’s consistent success in drawing major international jewellery brands, high-profile manufacturers and designers, turning it into a prime venue for networking, deal-making, and investment opportunities.

Al Owais praised the outstanding contribution of the "Emirati Goldsmiths" Platform, which clearly reflects the rising capabilities and potential of Emirati youth in jewellery design, demonstrating the sector’s role in driving innovation and supporting local talent.

For his part, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is one of the most important gold and jewellery trade events in the Middle East and North Africa.

“The exhibition provides a premier venue for prestigious brands and key players in the global jewellery and watchmaking industry to strengthen their market presence, expand investment portfolios, and present their newest collections to a diverse audience,” he added.

This year’s edition is demonstrating a significant international footprint, with global participants accounting for more than 68 percent of total exhibitors and with master jewellers and designers from countries such as Australia, Myanmar and Pakistan joining for the first time.

The exhibition features a distinguished lineup of leading international brands and designers from Italy, India, Türkiye, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

The exhibition also sees strong participation from local exhibitors and regional players, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and Lebanon, further cementing its position as one of the most important platforms for the gold and jewellery industry.

The 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show records a remarkable presence of Emirati designers, who consistently deliver a strong annual showing at the exhibition through the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform. Launched as a flagship initiative by the Sharjah Chamber, the platform is aimed at empowering young national talent in the jewellery design industry.

Emirati designers present their distinguished collections and creations that reflect a distinctive blend of the UAE’s authentic heritage and modern design trends, underlining both the advancement of the local gold and jewellery industry and the remarkable creative potential and craftsmanship of Emirati designers.

The opening day witnessed a remarkable turnout of visitors eager to explore exclusive collections of gold and fine jewellery as well as the latest design trends in diamonds, gemstones, and luxury timepieces. The exhibition provides attendees a unique opportunity to acquire rare and exquisite jewellery pieces, including signature collections of 21-carat gold, platinum, silver, coloured gemstones, pearls, diamonds, and precious metals and stones presented by major international jewellery houses.

Beyond the showcases, the exhibition features an engaging programme of specialised workshops, live shows, and interactive competitions centred on gold and jewellery design and craftsmanship. Through these activities, attendees have the chance to explore innovative global best practices in jewellery design, interact with leading international designers and industry experts, and gain insights to cutting-edge techniques in the market.

To further enhance visitor engagement, this year’s edition offers visitors a chance to enter grand prize draws, offering an Audi A3 car and luxury gold and diamond sets, with winners to be announced at the close of the exhibition.

The exhibition is open from 1:00pm to 10:00pm on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday.