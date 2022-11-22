Al Maryah Island to host world-class fireworks celebrations to mark this exciting occasion

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi's premier business and lifestyle destination, is gearing up to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day with an awe-inspiring firework display. The spectacular event will take place at The Promenade Al Maryah Island on the 2nd and 3rd of December on both evenings.

This year's 51st National Day celebrations will showcase UAE's unique history to all visitors on the island and provide the opportunity for them to experience the rich heritage of our nation. Guests are invited to enjoy The Promenade as the blend of green, black, white and red fireworks paint the sky with national colors marking the important occasion.

The Promenade is home to beautiful views of Abu Dhabi along its 5.4km waterfront, in addition to luxurious cafes, bistros and restaurants such as 99 Sushi, Al Mayass , and much more.

Al Maryah Island continues to welcome tourists, businesses and families from across the globe with its all-in-one global financial and lifestyle destination offer. The Island has contributed to positioning the UAE as a world-class destination for the entire community, with a focus on state-of-the-art events including National Day, Ripe Market, Winter Wonderland, and more.

The Island is set to host world-class events in the upcoming months, including The Ripe Market, which will take place at Al Maryah Island from 2nd December 2022 to April 2023, from 3pm-10pm every Friday and Saturday. The market will host local businesses, artisans, and a range of exciting performances and activities for families and friends of all ages.

The firework display will be open to the public with parking in close proximity for guests’ experiences. The Island is also set to host highly-anticipated activities for Winter Wonderland, New Year’s Eve, and more. To learn more about Al Maryah Island’s events, please visit www.almaryahisland.ae or follow @AlMaryahIsland on Instagram for the latest updates.

