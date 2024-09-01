Cairo - The 36th edition of "Sahara Expo 2024," the largest agricultural exhibition in Africa and the Middle East, is set to take place from September 15 to 17 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo, under the patronage of the Egyptian Cabinet and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

In this regard, Rania Salah El-Din, Manager of the Sahara Exhibition, stated, “For over three decades, the Sahara Exhibition has played a pivotal role in boosting Egypt's agricultural sector and fostering cross-border trade relations. Under the theme ‘Harvesting Innovation for a Better Tomorrow’, this year we aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the entire agricultural cycle, from fertilizers to post-harvest, with a special focus on cutting-edge innovations such as artificial intelligence and precision agriculture, which represent the future of agriculture in Egypt. Undoubtedly, the continued government support for the exhibition is a key factor in its success.”

"Sahara Expo 2024" will host over 250 exhibitors from various countries, including China, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, Switzerland, Cyprus. Notable exhibitors include “Kafr El Zayat for Pesticides and Chemicals”, “Evergrow Group for Specialty Fertilizers”, "Techno Seeds" for Seed Technology and Agricultural Development, “United Egyptian Company for Agricultural Development”, “Agricultural Bank of Egypt” and “National Bank of Egypt”

More than 17,000 visitors from Africa and the Middle East are expected to attend the event over its three-day duration, enhancing opportunities for Egyptian companies to access global markets.

The Sahara Expo is dedicated to offering a range of programs and networking activities that support the development and continuity of business relationships and the exchange of knowledge. Among these events is the Business Matching Program and Buyers Mission, which features over 50 accredited international buyers from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe, facilitating meetings between buyers and sellers to strengthen trade partnerships and expand networks.

In addition, the exhibition will include a variety of educational programs, including the Sahara Conference, which brings together industry experts from around the world to discuss the latest challenges and opportunities in the agricultural field. Prominent speakers include Marwa Hussein - Director of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Program at CARE International in Egypt; Dr. Adel Abdelaziz - Chairman of the “Sudanese-Egyptian Integration Center” in Cairo; Dr. Ajit Govind - Senior Climate Scientist at “ICARDA”; Akhlad Alabhar - Founder and CEO of “Egrobots”, Professor Onesimus Otieno – Chair and Professor of Biological Sciences in “Oakwood University” and Dr. Ibrahim Torih - Co-Founder and CMO of “Top Crops”. The exhibition also offers free agricultural consultations to farmers and small businesses to help them improve their productivity and increase profits.

Among other events, there is the Food Security Seminar in partnership with AHDO, the Arab Health and Development Organization, which discusses the latest developments and innovations in food security. Esteemed trainers include Dr. Mamdouh Issa, Managing Director and CEO of AHDO, and an expert in food safety and sustainable development, who stated, “We are proud to participate in the Sahara Expo 2024 and commend its ongoing efforts and commitment to sustainability. Investing in sustainable agriculture is investing in a better future, and achieving food security in Egypt requires concerted efforts to promote good agricultural practices and focus on sustainability. By adopting these practices, we can ensure food safety, protect the environment, and achieve sustainable economic growth. Moreover, the government’s support for sustainable initiatives in the agricultural sector plays a crucial role in driving these efforts forward.”

In addition, the exhibition focuses on promoting environmentally sound practices and innovations that contribute to conserving resources and reducing environmental impact. It also highlights its commitment to adhering to environmental regulations throughout the event, further reinforcing its role in driving progress in the agricultural sector towards a more sustainable future.

The seminar also features Professor Ahmed Abdelati, Head of the African Committee for Science and Technology of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), and Mashoko Chakanyuka, Head of Youth and Employment in Agriculture at AGRA. Sahara also presents the Youth Entrepreneurs Forum, aimed at supporting and empowering the next generation of farmers and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector, and the Women in Agriculture Forum, held on the third day of the exhibition in partnership with 'Women of Egypt', which is designed to bring together and empower women in agriculture.

With a focus on modern agricultural technology, the exhibition will host specialized panel discussions on empowering farmers through artificial intelligence and satellite technologies, showcasing the latest technological innovations that can be applied in agriculture. These discussions aim to highlight the pivotal role of technology in boosting agricultural productivity and improving crop quality.

Notably, "Sahara Expo 2024" is organized by Informa Markets, a global leader in exhibition organization, ensuring a distinctive event that brings together local and international expertise to support and develop the agricultural sector.

For registration to attend the exhibition: https://bit.ly/3AFc5FJ