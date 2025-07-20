As part of its firm commitment to promoting a culture of occupational health and safety, Orange Jordan organized a two-day specialized workshop at the Orange Training Center, with the participation of over 32 local and international partner companies, and in the presence of representatives from relevant ministries and national institutions.

The workshop was held under the patronage and in the presence of Dr. Ibrahim Harb, Chief Legal, Regulatory, Sourcing & Supply Chain Officer / Chief Human Resources Officer. It was organized by the Human Resources Department – Compensation and Benefits Management, with the aim of promoting a culture of occupational safety and enhancing preventive practices among contractors and business partners, in line with national and international regulations.

The workshop covered several important topics, including health and safety regulations, workplace hazards and prevention methods, social security and work injuries, personal protective equipment, road safety and first aid, in addition to positive thinking in the workplace. It also highlighted Orange Jordan’s success story in developing its occupational health and safety system.

Representatives from official entities, including the Ministry of Health (Occupational Health Department), Ministry of Labor (Occupational Health and Safety Directorate), Ministry of Environment (Ozone Unit), Ministry of Agriculture (Forestry Directorate), Social Security Corporation (Occupational Health and Safety and Work Injuries Directorate), as well as the Public Security Directorate – Civil Defense and the Jordan Traffic Institute, along with occupational health and safety experts, commended the leading role of major companies in fostering a culture of occupational health and safety and protecting lives.

Chief Legal, Regulatory, Sourcing & Supply Chain Officer / Chief Human Resources Officer at Orange Jordan, Dr. Ibrahim Harb, emphasized that the health and safety of all employees and partners is a top priority and a core part of the company’s culture. Workshop, through this workshop, we aim to raise awareness, share expertise, and enhance preventive practices and compliance with health and safety standards to achieve a safe and positive work environment for all.

The workshop concluded with a call to all partners and contractors to continue adhering to the highest occupational health and safety standards, along with thanks and appreciation to all attendees for their support and active contribution to the success of this important event.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://orange.jo/en

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.