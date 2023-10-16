DAKAR, SENEGAL: The Senegalese Air Force will be hosting the 2nd Africa Air Force Forum, a pivotal gathering of Air Force Chiefs of Staff, aerospace industry leaders, and government officials. The forum will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from October 25th to 26th, 2023.

Under the theme "Adapting Air Force Capabilities and Drone Deployment to Combat Modern Conflicts," the forum aims to address the evolving security challenges in an increasingly complex global landscape. It serves as a platform for high-level discussions, international exhibitions, and live demonstrations, focusing on the advancement of air force capabilities and the role of drones in modern warfare.

Brigadier General Papa Souleymane Sarr, Chief of Staff, Senegalese Air Force said, "In these complex times, where the nature of threats is ever-changing, the 2nd Africa Air Force Forum serves as a beacon of collaboration and innovation. We gather here in Dakar to not just adapt but to evolve, forging a collective defense that is agile, robust, and ready for the challenges of tomorrow. Together, we will shape a future where our Air Forces are not just reactive but proactive, ensuring stability and security across our great continent."

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the 2nd Africa Air Force Forum aims to build on the momentum by fostering bilateral partnerships and promoting stability across the continent. The forum will cover key topics such as air operations for counterterrorism, intelligence capabilities, and personnel training, among others.

Senegal is at the forefront of enhancing its air force capabilities to support regional counterinsurgency and upcoming oil exploration activities. The forum will showcase Senegal's commitment to regional security and provide a platform for Africa's aerospace community to convene and coordinate.

The two-day conference will feature a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical presentations. The exhibition will showcase the latest technologies and equipment in the aerospace and defense sector. There will also be live product demonstrations of the latest systems and technologies in the domain of Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

Key topics at the forum will include Air operations for counterterrorism and counterinsurgency; Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities; Maintenance, repair, and overhaul for regional Air Forces as well as Training and retention of personnel.

With over 350 regional and international attendees from Air Forces, the Africa Airforce Forum is an ideal networking and knowledge sharing platform for the aerospace industry in the region. The event will also feature more than 25 speakers, over 35 sponsors and exhibitors, over 20 presentations, as well as 23 media partners. The countries participating will span the African continent as well as partners from around the world.

Main sponsors for the event are A.D. Con Ltd, Foreign Asset Trade Company, Ortho International, Airbus, ESMA Aviation Academy, Diamond Aircraft, Jet Aviation and Go Beyond.

The forum offers exclusive meeting opportunities for Air Force and Aviation leadership to discuss strategic plans, dentify key requirements for evolving operations, develop Plans to upskill future Air Force personnel, enhance the value chain of Africa’s defense sector and display commitment to the growth of regional aerospace capabilities.

