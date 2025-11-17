DUBAI: Boeing is close to announcing a partnership to bid for an international sales opportunity for its T-7 trainer, company executives said on Sunday, highlighting fast-growing demand for lightweight military training jets.

Reuters reported in July that Boeing and Sweden's Saab were in talks with Britain's BAE Systems on teaming up on a future replacement of the UK's Hawk trainer.

Boeing and Saab have jointly developed the T-7 advanced trainer for the U.S. Air Force, while Britain has said it plans to replace its out-of-production Hawk fleet, part of which is instantly recognisable through its Red Arrows display team.

Asked at a briefing ahead of the Dubai Airshow whether the imminent partnership would address Britain's trainer needs, Boeing's CEO of Defense, Space & Security, Steve Parker said "Watch this space", but declined to provide further details.

Boeing officials said the planned co-operation announcement would come within the next week or so and that overall trainer demand spanned major markets including Europe and Asia.

In June, a British defence strategy review recommended that BAE's Hawk be replaced, and the government said it would welcome interest from UK-based suppliers.

BAE has said it has not decided whether to develop a new jet to replace the Hawk, whose production line closed in 2000. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexander Smith)