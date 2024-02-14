ADEK’s third edition of the school and university sports tournament is in line with Abu Dhabi Sports Vision 2040 to build healthy and active communities.

The championship features 3 team sports with league format and an impressive line-up of 10 individual sports disciplines, with wider initiatives covering coach development programs and student scholarships.

Parents and the wider Abu Dhabi school community encouraged to support student sports participation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) kicks off the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools and Universities with the third annual edition bringing together 26,000 students and aspiring athletes from across the emirate.

The tournament has significantly expanded in its scope this year to feature an impressive line-up of 10 individual sports disciplines and league formats for 3 team sports. The competition sees participation from 403 public, private and Charter Schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, along with 18 universities.

Participating students will take a shot at winning the cup in their respective categories and they will have the opportunity of taking their first step towards professional and academic pathways in sports. Expert scouts will attend some of the events to identify stand-out students to join ADEK’s talent identification and development programs in addition to summer camps at leading international sports academies such as IMG Academy, the global institution in sports training and education. Aspiring student athletes will also have the opportunity to apply for scholarships in related fields of study.

"The Abu Dhabi Sports Championship is a strategic initiative that aligns with our leadership’s vision to embed both competitive and recreational sportsmanship into our educational ecosystem. We want to support a generation of student athletes and our commitment extends beyond fostering athletic talents; it is about embedding a culture of physical wellbeing and lifelong activity that starts from the grassroots level. By expanding the scope of the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship, we want to create a path for our most gifted student athletes, encouraging them to excel in competitive sports arenas," said Her Excellency Sara Musallam, ADEK Chairman and Minister of State for Early Education, Chairman of the Federal Agency of Early Education (FAEE).

Encouraging active parental involvement, Her Excellency highlighted the importance of supporting children's sporting ambitions. "A robust sporting culture requires a collective effort. We need parents to help build active communities, and that starts with participation – on the field and beyond. We invite them and the wider community to join us in this endeavor, to not only encourage their children's active participation in sports but also to be active participants themselves. Together, we can transform the landscape of school sports, making it a foundation for nurturing well-rounded individuals who are prepared to lead, inspire, and thrive in every aspect of their lives," said Musallam.

Since its inception in 2022, ADEK has consistently evolved the Championship, moving beyond its initial focus on football. The 2024 edition sees an expanded league-format team sports including futsal for Under-9s and Under-11s, as well as football and volleyball for Under-13s, Under-15s, Under-17s, and Under-19s, and basketball for Under-14s and Under-19s. The individual sports include judo, taekwondo, triathlon, cross country, athletics, indoor and open water swimming, cycling, badminton, archery, and fencing for Under-13s, Under-15s, Under-17s, and Under-19s, as well as shooting for Under-15s, Under-17s, and Under-19s. University students can now compete in both individual and team sports, further enriching the championship's diverse landscape.

In addition to the competitions, the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship continues its commitment to coach development through the return of ADEK's Coach the Coaches program. This initiative has engaged with 2587 coaches, with plans to increase the number in future editions. The program features comprehensive training, exchange programs with global coaching institutions, and developmental seminars among other capacity building activities.

For more information, please visit the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship website (https://sportscup.adek.ae/) and follow ADEK on social media:

Instagram: @adek_insta

Twitter: ADEK_tweet

Facebook: Department of Education and Knowledge

YouTube: ADEK Abu Dhabi

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.