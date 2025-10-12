Sharjah: The 21st edition of the International Education Show at Expo Centre Sharjah concluded with resounding success on Saturday, attracting more than 30,000 visitors, including students and parents.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), the four-day exhibition brought together more than 100 leading universities and educational and academic institutions from over 16 countries.

The International Education Show, held in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and India's Ministry of Education, offered a dynamic platform to explore diverse educational opportunities and academic disciplines presented by a distinguished line-up of renowned universities and scholarly institutions. Participating institutions represented countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Hungary, the United States, Georgia, Malaysia, and India.

The exhibition showcased an extensive selection of academic programmes tailored to equip young people with the skills required in today’s competitive labour market. Visitors had the opportunity to explore diverse fields of study, including medicine, engineering, business administration, and information technology, among other future-oriented specialisations.

This year’s edition saw strong participation from the UAE’s top national universities, which showcased their latest academic programmes reflecting the country’s forward-looking vision to promote a knowledge-based economy. The pavilions of these institutions attracted considerable attention from visitors seeking advanced learning opportunities.

Among the participating academic institutions were the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Khalifa University, Zayed University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) – Abu Dhabi, the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), and the University of Sharjah.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the International Education Show reflects Sharjah’s strategic commitment to advancing innovation-based sectors through targeted investment in quality education.

“By fostering knowledge-driven talent capable of addressing shifting market demands, the exhibition supports long-term economic sustainability and industrial development. Its success serves as an economic catalyst that contributes to shaping a skilled generation ready to lead future growth,” he added.

With participation from leading EdTech companies, the exhibition provided a premier venue for highlighting cutting-edge innovations in educational technology while showcasing smart learning solutions and advanced teaching models.

This year’s edition also featured expert-led workshops and seminars that empowered participants to make data-driven academic and career decisions by highlighting the future skills needed to meet labour market demands. Through targeted sessions on university admissions, scholarships, and emerging workforce competencies, the exhibition helped students make informed decisions about their academic and career paths.

Participants and representatives of local and international universities praised the efforts of Expo Centre Sharjah in organising the exhibition, emphasising its significance as a strategic platform for promoting academic and training programmes to a highly relevant and engaged audience.

