Sharjah: The 20th edition of the International Education Show continues to draw multitudes of prospective students and education enthusiasts.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the show featured a series of specialised workshops focusing on the critical role of academic advisors in facilitating student enrollment in higher education institutions and international scholarships opportunities.

The workshops, delivered in both Arabic and English throughout the first two days of the exhibition, attracted a considerable number of academic advisors representing various educational institutions across the UAE.

Participating universities were keen to enhance the skills and expertise of their advisors to equip them with the tools necessary to streamline the enrollment process and provide optimal guidance to prospective students seeking access to university services.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the International Education Show serves as a vital link between students' educational ambitions and future career opportunities. The event not only provided universities with a platform to showcase their invaluable academic programmes, but also focused on refining the skills of academic advisors through specialised workshops.

This show also aims to foster positive competition among educational institutions to enhance their ability to better serve prospective students during registration process, attracting them to more advanced programmes. Academic advisors play a pivotal role in positioning students for success as they direct students toward specialisations that meet labor market needs and demands

By offering insights into the most relevant and in-demand fields, academic advisors enable prospective students to make decisions that support their long-term professional growth. These workshops reinforced the strategic value of academic advisors in helping educational institutions maintain a competitive edge by matching educational offerings with future workforce needs.

The workshops also highlighted the vital role of academic advisors in guiding students to select appropriate fields of study based on their capabilities and preferences. Participants received detailed insights into admission criteria for both local and international institutions, along with information on scholarship opportunities and study abroad programs.

Moreover, the workshops focused on best practices in academic advising, with the objective of strengthening advisors' skills, enhancing their ability to provide necessary support to students at different stages of their educational pathways.

