Sharjah: The first edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is set to captivate fragrance enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the highly anticipated event will take place from October 6th to October 14th, 2023, promising to be a vibrant showcase of over 500 local and international brands, featuring experts, industrialists, innovators, and young entrepreneurs.

The primary goal of the exhibition is to unite the most exquisite brands of Arabian perfumes and oud from both the Middle East and around the world. It will serve as a unique opportunity for leading manufacturers, traders, and perfume connoisseurs to converge under one roof, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experiences within the fragrance industry. Moreover, the event will offer exclusive deals on a wide range of high-end oriental perfumes and the finest varieties of oud.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing its importance in expanding the list of exhibitions hosted and organized by the Sharjah Chamber.

“This exhibition will undoubtedly serve the needs of a diverse range of traders, industrialists, young entrepreneurs, and experts seeking opportunities in this thriving industry, which has been experiencing significant growth in the region,” Al Owais added.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighted the exceptional nature of the exhibition. He noted that the event will present a unique platform for perfume experts and designers to share their knowledge and best practices, ultimately creating distinctive perfumes that cater to customer preferences. The exhibition will also showcase the finest varieties of oud, shedding light on the deep-rooted traditions within this industry and their connection to Arab societies.

The Emirates Perfumes & Oud Show will be open to all perfume lovers, traders, and buyers throughout the event. Visitors can explore the exhibition daily from 2 pm to 10:30 pm, with extended hours on Friday from 3 pm to 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibition doors will open at 12 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m.

