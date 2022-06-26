The 15th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby took place at the Curragh Racecourse, Co. Kildare (Ireland) today, (Saturday 25th June) when the Ralph Beckett trained ‘Westover’ went first past the post in the confident hands of jockey, Colin Keane.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is the feature event of the festival of high-octane racing, where the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the world take each other on for derby glory. The festival and day, which is sponsored by the world’s leading airport retailer Dubai Duty Free, was a great success filled with fantastic racing, fashion, and fun.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin said, “I would like to offer my huge congratulations to the winning connections and also to compliment The Curragh Racecourse on the wonderful facility. The new Aga Khan Stand is very impressive, this is the 15th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, however we have been involved with the Curragh for 21 years now. We are delighted to be the title sponsor of this prestigious race and thoroughly enjoyed the action and excitement of the festival.”

The Dubai Duty Free Most Stylish Man and Lady in association with The K Club was a hotly contested affair. Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free Fashion and Lifestyle Ambassador, Bairbre Power, impressionist Doireann Garrihy and Olympian, Greg O Shea were the fashion judges on the day. Olive Foley from Co. Clare was declared the most stylish lady while the best dressed man was Harry Cowap.

The full week of activities included activities both on and off the track including a golf classic at The K Club.

