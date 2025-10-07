Ahmed Al Ameri: SILC reinforces the role of libraries as drivers of community awareness and sustainable development

Mansour Al Hassani: The conference serves as a leading platform for those who believe that the future of knowledge depends on our capacity to shape and strengthen its tools and institutions.

Sharjah: For three days, Sharjah will host librarians, experts, and academics from around the world at the 12th Sharjah International Library Conference, taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 8 to 10, 2025. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA), the event will explore the future of libraries in the digital age, with focused discussions on policies, legislation, and the role of libraries in knowledge sharing and sustainable community development.

SBA invites librarians, researchers, and knowledge professionals to join the conference, benefiting from its diverse programme of sessions and workshops led by international experts. Participants can view the full schedule and register through the official website: https://www.sibfala.com.

The 2025 edition introduces new features that reflect the conference’s growing scope. The programme includes panel discussions with international experts in information and knowledge management, dedicated networking sessions, and an exhibition space highlighting new technologies and services. Discussions will also address policy challenges in the digital era and the evolving role of libraries as community-focused knowledge centres.

A cornerstone of a global cultural vision

H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “When His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, made knowledge the foundation of the emirate’s cultural vision, he set a course that positioned Sharjah as a leading global centre of culture. Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we continue to advance this vision through initiatives and conferences that highlight the role of libraries in promoting social awareness and sustainable development.”

He added: “Libraries have long been drivers of progress and sources of ideas that shape societies. SILC builds on this legacy by addressing the changes shaping knowledge management today. It also provides a platform for developing new policies and strengthening global cooperation to make libraries active spaces for dialogue, innovation, and future progress.”

Expanding the role of libraries in education, creativity, and cultural policymaking

For his part, Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at SBA, said: “SILC brings together librarians, specialists, and all those who believe that the future of knowledge depends on advancing its tools and institutions. Libraries no longer simply store books; they foster community engagement and serve as hubs for digital and technological innovation, transforming how readers access information. Through this conference, we enable professionals and enthusiasts to share new ideas on expanding the role of libraries in education, creativity, and cultural policymaking. Investing in libraries is, above all, an investment in people and in strengthening their contribution to sustainable development.”

Launched in 2014, SILC has welcomed hundreds of librarians, specialists, and publishers from around the world. It has become a leading regional platform for addressing the practical challenges facing libraries, offering tools for academic and public institutions and supporting skills development for sector professionals. Its past editions have led to strategic recommendations that helped shape library policies and reinforced their role in community development.